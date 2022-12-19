Thanks to MGK & Megan Fox, 2022 Has Been the Year of the Coordinated ‘Fit

A few years back on a night out with friends, it was brought to my attention that my partner and I were wearing matching New Balance 990s. We were ashamed. Horrified, in fact, so much so we vowed to be much more careful with our future outfit choices and ensure we never felt such humiliation again.

Well, that was then. Back in 2018. “Pre-Covid,” if you will, and this is now, 2022: a time whereby if you aren’t matching or coordinating with your partner in one way or another, you’re the fool.

Oh how the tables have turned. Dig out the 990s, hun, we’re back in the game!

Playing a leading role in this coordination trend is none other than the scene’s wildest duo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, of course.

From channeling Barbie and Ken at the premiere of MGKs Life in Pink Hulu documentary, to their Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Halloween escapades, the pair have led by example throughout 2022.

Their latest look (in the main image), proves that not everything has to be jaw-droppingly outrageous, and that understated is on the menu every once in a while.

Heading out to see Dave Chappelle at the Peppermint Club, Los Angeles, Fox and MGK were spotted looking uncharacteristically chilled in matching oversized bucket hats (a staple for the couple throughout the year) and chunky footwear — a far cry from MGK’s wild corset ‘fit back in October.

Chilled, relaxed, and actually fairly reserved: three things you'd rarely associate with the couple. Yet, here we are.

And while my partner and I wearing the same 990s might be on a slightly different level to Barbie and Ken ‘fits, we’ll probably give the matching thing another go, for trends’ sake, at least.