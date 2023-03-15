The Biebers Have Mastered the Art of Casual

You know what they say (they being us) – couples that dress together stay together. The proof is in the pudding, and honestly, we're pretty obsessed with lovers that know how to piece together a 'fit, together.

It's a beautiful art, one not easily mastered, but one that Justin and Hailey Bieber, as husband and wife, have made second nature through their casual dressing.

Lovers and friends, we've kept our eyes locked on the world's co-dressers with keen intent over the past few months, from Cardi B and Offset styling at the Oscars and even when arguing, to the masterful his and hers looks of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, it's the gift that keeps on giving.

A$AP Rocky has been making the case for baggy Y2K denim Backgrid / North Woods

A regularly recurring couple in our books is the husband and wife duo of Justin and Hailey Bieber. The Biebers, unlike some of the duos in our catalog of names, pair their looks without matching in the conventional sense, instead creating a balance, an equilibrium of casual that never falters from the line.

While the pair have faced off in bizarre sunglasses and contrasting Halloween costumes, nothing quite compares to how they tackle casual dressing.

For Hailey, these looks forever feel effortless. A Miu Miu handbag, leather jacket, vintage wash jeans, obligatory sunnies, and a striped tee that the 90s would be proud of.

Justin, on the other hand, makes noise in an oversized sleeveless trucker, oversized grey sweat, neon pink beanie, and extreme length jeans – because who needs to see their Nike Air Force 1s, anyway?

This is the Bieber way – Hailey going lowkey with sophisticated style, allowing JB to make all of the noise he wants. Balance.

You need only look at Justin's puffer jacket rotation to indulge in his taste for flair, while it's easy to make a case for Hailey's sneaker rotation. While we struggle to look away from The Biebers, they continue to float in the Internet's hot waters.