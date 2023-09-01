Sign up to never miss a drop
JW Anderson's Serotonin-Boosting Frog Slides Have Dropped

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Brand: JW Anderson x Wellipets

Season: Fall/Winter 2023

Where to buy: Online at the Highsnobiety Shop

Release Date: After having released exclusively via JW Anderson, the shoes hit select retailers on September 1.

Editor's Notes:  After creative director Jonathan Anderson took to Instagram with a sneak preview of the label's FW23 menswear collection, set to debut at Milan Fashion Week on January 15, it appeared that Frogs were on the menu.

Congruent with Anderson's whimsical aesthetic (remember that pigeon clutch?), the designer teamed up with Wellipets, the British rain brand known for its frog-shaped rain boots, to drop a trio of colorways.

Well now, nearly four months on, they're finally set to drop!

Arriving in green, blue, and yellow, Wellipets' signature calf-high boots have been topped with bulging amphibian eyes at the upper and a red mouth at the toe and revamped as waterproof slip-on.

1 / 5
JW Anderson

Debuted during JW Anderson's FW23 presentation in Milan earlier this year, the designer's initial teaser followed a mysterious turn of events for the creative director's namesake brand back in Janaury, after its official Instagram account was wiped and replaced with two images: a loading circle and a close-up of a man's hand reaching into a tub of Vaseline.

While Anderson is still yet to provide an explanation of the seemingly random posts, one thing is finally clear: JW Anderson's Wellipets collab is finally landing. But, as is always the case with these cray cray collabs, they won't hang around for long.

