No Notes: JW Anderson SS24 Shoes Are Paw-fect

JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 was many things, but for creative director Jonathan Anderson, it was all about ease — well, Anderson's version of it.

His eponymous label saw wardrobe classics realized with exaggerated proportions, twists, and literal wild details. It's Anderson's ease, which the designer described best as "a sense of plainness and calm, that is not so plain, and calm." A spot-on definition, if you will.

During a visit to JW Anderson's SS24 showroom, footwear was as paw-fect up close as on the runway. The cheeky concept — shoes with animal paws for the toe box — materialized as flats and strappy heels, which we easily see becoming the season's shoe.

Also amongst the mix were some pre-worn Bumper sneakers and chic "JW" heels, which were pumps with a gilded J and W for the heel.

After all, Anderson knows to turn heads with its playful heels (Loewe's soap bar heels, anyone?).

We also got up close with those platform clogs from the show, which arrive in various materials from hairy calf to laminated felt with a design featuring an intentionally raised seam.

Again, the clogs are simple and not simultaneously — just another instance of that Anderson ease coming into play.

Another fun texture that stood out during the presentation was the popcorn pieces, which materialized as tops and even handbags with fun JW Anderson anchor charms (even better up-close).

Croc skin shirts, disproportionate bucket hats, graphic knitwear, stripes (Anderson loves some stripes!), and more NSFW accessories reminding fans of "him" were also spied amongst the breadth of not-so-simple staples.

That's ease, the Anderson way, of course.