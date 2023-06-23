Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Notes: JW Anderson SS24 Shoes Are Paw-fect

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 was many things, but for creative director Jonathan Anderson, it was all about ease — well, Anderson's version of it.

His eponymous label saw wardrobe classics realized with exaggerated proportions, twists, and literal wild details. It's Anderson's ease, which the designer described best as "a sense of plainness and calm, that is not so plain, and calm." A spot-on definition, if you will.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

During a visit to JW Anderson's SS24 showroom, footwear was as paw-fect up close as on the runway. The cheeky concept — shoes with animal paws for the toe box — materialized as flats and strappy heels, which we easily see becoming the season's shoe.

Also amongst the mix were some pre-worn Bumper sneakers and chic "JW" heels, which were pumps with a gilded J and W for the heel.

After all, Anderson knows to turn heads with its playful heels (Loewe's soap bar heels, anyone?).

Highsnobiety
1 / 10

We also got up close with those platform clogs from the show, which arrive in various materials from hairy calf to laminated felt with a design featuring an intentionally raised seam.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Again, the clogs are simple and not simultaneously — just another instance of that Anderson ease coming into play.

Highsnobiety
1 / 11

Another fun texture that stood out during the presentation was the popcorn pieces, which materialized as tops and even handbags with fun JW Anderson anchor charms (even better up-close).

Croc skin shirts, disproportionate bucket hats, graphic knitwear, stripes (Anderson loves some stripes!), and more NSFW accessories reminding fans of "him" were also spied amongst the breadth of not-so-simple staples.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

That's ease, the Anderson way, of course.

Sold Out
Martine RoseBulb Toe Chain Mule Black
$680.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Dries Van NotenSuede Clogs
$458
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Martine RoseSquare Toe Mule High Shine Black
$680.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson, the New Christian Dior
  • Jonathan An-Dior-son
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now