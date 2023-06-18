JW Anderson Is on a Roll

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 18: A model walks the runway at the Jw Anderson Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024 on June 18, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

JW Anderson has another classic Jonathan Anderson collection on its hands, filled with twists, turns, and...um, toes (more like paws).

On Sunday, June 18, JW Anderson put on a runway show for its men's Spring/Summer 2023 and women's Resort 2023 collections. Though not as wild as phallic tees, the presentation had its fair share of Anderson's unconventionality and surprises.

Hoodies, sweaters, and evening boasted deep V cutouts. Shorts' pockets awkwardly extended outward. Shirts came with both long and short sleeves, because why not?

Full popcorn 'fits walked past intertwined sweater vests on the runway. At the same time, bulbous pieces filled with balls of yarn mingled with tops that looked like wearable car sponges.

JW Anderson's footwear saw more animal paw shoes join crochet steppers and chunky clogs, all strutting past a few collaborative Wellipets shoes worn by guests in the crowd.

Though no pigeons or frogs were in-hand this go-around, popcorn and sail-worthy totes were plentiful alongside a few other classic handbag options.

All in all, like its show invitations, JW Anderson's latest was a cup of tea.