Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kanye's Mysterious Donda Academy Is Already Securing Top Talent

Written by Tora Northman in Culture

For those who have followed Kanye West's career over the years, it comes as no surprise that the rapper, entrepreneur, producer, fashion designer, and so on, would be venturing into sports — more specifically, basketball.

With his new project, Donda Academy — like his latest album, named for his mother — Ye is building a school that is apparently built on "finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future." Located in California, the school is also described as being focused on "equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While that mission statement doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Kanye’s recent pivot to religion, it’s another aspect of the prep school that is hogging all the headlines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Top-rated high-school basketball players Jalen Hooks, Robert Dillingham, and 2024 top-5 prospect Jahki Howard have already committed to transferring to Donda Academy.

"I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy," Howard said on Instagram.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Most interesting is Kanye's recruitment strategy, which, according to two of the players, is handled by the rapper himself.

Ye reportedly reached out via Instagram and personally DM'd the young players. Imagine being a teenager and getting a DM from Kanye asking you to play for his team.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Currently, it seems as if Kanye's still got his hands full with the recruitment process, as there's no coach attached to the team just yet.

With so many great young players already signed on, it only makes sense that the squad will get uniforms fit for a Kanye West-led basketball team courtesy of longtime collaborator adidas. The Three Stripes will also supply shoes and additional apparel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

All that's available on the bare-bones Donda Academy website is a form that can be submitted for admission. Interestingly, the last question — "What Donda Academy pathway is your child interested in?" — implies that Donda Academy will include much more than intramural sports and rumors suggest that attendance at Donda Academy will cost nothing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Kanye's venture into basketball with Donda Academy marks a huge opportunity for players all over the United States.

Early conversations suggest that a game between Kanye's academy and Sierra Canyon, where LeBron James' son plays, is tentatively scheduled to go down at the Los Angeles Staples Center in February 2022.

Shop a selection of our favorite sneakers at Highsnobiety Shop

Sold out
ASICSGel-Kayano Trainer 21 Wood Crepe/Fresh Ice
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Raf SimonsCylon 22 Cream
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-4 Advanced Bungee Cord Magnet Rainy Day
$195.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSFB1-S Gel-Preleus Pink Rave/Olive Canvas
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonS/Lab XA-Alpine 2 Limited Edition Black
$280.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • Trust Brain Dead To Turn a Fishing Trip Into a Psychedelic Trip
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now