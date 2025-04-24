Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Nike SB’s limited-edition Orange Label lineup just added a new sneaker to its range, the Ishod 2 “Saturn Gold”.

Ishod Wair is the kind of skater who makes seemingly impossible switch tricks look effortless. A Nike SB poster child and Thrasher’s 2013 Skater of the Year, the nonchalant skater long since graduated from prodigy status into icon territory. And with that comes the right to a signature skate shoe.

The Ishod 2 “Saturn Gold” is a new take on Ishod Wair’s second signature sneaker, now basking in the golden glow of the Orange Label treatment.

Ishod Wair Saturn Gold
Nike
1 / 5

For context, Nike SB’s Orange Label is a skate-exclusive sub-line that prioritizes core skate shops and the skating community, often featuring elevated materials and limited-edition colorways. It’s Nike’s way of keeping things grassroots while delivering premium products.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Cloaked in a smooth suede upper that leans fully into its namesake hue, the Ishod 2 “Saturn Gold” arrives hot on the heels of a “Silver Bullet” color scheme (playing on the famous Air Max 97 OG colorway). And while it’s not quite got the metallic look to be a “Golden Bullet” counterpart, it’s close.  

A semi-translucent mesh panel remains Wair’s signature touch, giving the Ishod 2 a sleek, sporty edge reminiscent of an Air Max. This is only heightened by the Air Max unit in the heel, popping in bright red and layered over an icy blue accent. And Nike didn’t stop at the sole: Matching red insoles cap off the look, syncing up with that rear pop of color and tying the whole thing together. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But here's the catch: you won’t spot these golden skate shoes on Nike’s official website. As with all Orange Label drops, they’re only available through core skate shops and a few handpicked online spots.

So, call your trusted local skate store now.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
