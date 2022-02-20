Kanye West vs. Peppa Pig Is the Wildest Beef Ever

Kanye West vs. Peppa Pig is probably the rapper's wildest beef ever.

On February 18, Ye posted Hip Hop By The Numbers' tweet revealing a list of the DONDA 2 artist's feuds over the years. A few obvious names included Taylor Swift, Nike, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Jay-Z. And the list goes on.

One name everyone can't seem to get over is Peppa Pig. Yes, West had (or has) beef with a British cartoon character, but the question pondering the internet is: why?

In 2021, Peppa Pig hit us with a post and delete, throwing shade at Kanye West and his DONDA listening parties. After Pitchfork rated Peppa's Adventures: The Album 6.5 out of 10 followed by a 6.0 rating for DONDA, Peppa Pig was not here for her half-point higher ranking.

Peppa responded on Twitter, "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5."

This sass is nothing new for those familiar with the popular children's show and its main character. Peppa Pig is notoriously known for her bratty personality, often being rude and selfish to the show's other characters.

Ye didn't necessarily deny names on the list, saying, "Come on guys...the list is twice as long." He continues to troll us, adding at the end, "Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!"

Of course, the internet had questions and hilarious memes in response to the Yeezy vs. Peppa beef. A social media user even searched Peppa Pig's height, insisting the unusually tall fictional pig can take on a bulky-booted Kanye West.

Kanye West is currently in DONDA 2 mode, preparing for the album's listening party (or perhaps, three more listening parties like DONDA) on February 22 in Miami.

The listening experience itself and the musician's $200 Stem Player are your best chances at hearing the new album as West takes a firm stance against streaming platforms.

As the list grows with rapid IG posts from Ye daily, you can't help but ask: who's next? Somebody tell Dora to lay low for a while.