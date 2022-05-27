Kapital FW22 Is No Kountry for Old Balls

Welcome to "BALL KOUNTRY," Kapital's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. As massive as ever, the FW22's lineup's seemingly straightforward riff on American baseball uniforms is simultaneously more and less thoughtful than it ought to be.

The primary recurring theme is embroidered "GREAT WOMEN BASEBALL 1943" text, referencing the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League founded in 1943. Ostensibly the progenitor of professional women's sport leagues, the AAGPB occupies a curious space in American athletics history, one that Kapital doesn't really bother exploring at all.

It's too bad, because the restrictive uniform and beauty standards are deserving of a revisionary twist but, then again, Kapital isn't exactly renowned for its nuance.

So, instead, Kapital is riffing on baseball shirts (not exactly unfamiliar territory), splaying that text or cheeky "GREAT KOUNTRY HARDBALL 47" across a selection massive, coat-sized layers, sleeveless shirts, Brown's Beach-inspired vests, and gym-ready handbags.

There's soooo much more stuff, of course, this being Kapital and all. Patchworked denim flares, padded down vests, skeleton-patterned knit sweaters, shadow plaid shirts, sweatsuits, and bunny-eared smiley faces — it's all here and then some.

Kapital generally toys with whimsical seasonal themes that don't necessarily correlate to every single drop it issues every season on the Kapital web store and various international stockists.

For instance, the Fall/Winter 2021 collection's John Lennon inspiration informed a couple post-militaristic bomber jackets and hippy-dippy denim, but there were also plenty of wholly unrelated items and fan-favorites that round out Kapital's truly massive offering.

You'll still be able to get your trucker hats and Century Denim, either way, but should you be willing to explore beyond the comfort zone, Fall/Winter 2022 provides ample, baseball-themed opportunities.