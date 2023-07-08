Keke Palmer Knows She's a Motha

Correction: Keke Palmer is a "motha."

Amid the drama involving boyfriend Darius Daulton publicly calling out her sexy outfit, Palmer dropped a $45 "I'M A MOTHA" sweatshirt and "Stevie to the bullsh*t" t-shirts on her website.

Wait, did she just seemingly respond to Daulton with merch? Sorry, this is officially a Keke Palmer stan account.

Palmer also shared a post of her and Daulton's adorable son Leo — now five months old — stating how the cutie "empowered" her and asking other moms how their bundles of joy changed them.

ICYMI: Palmer's boyfriend (?) Darius Daulton took to social media to outfit-shame Palmer for wearing a sheer dress to Usher's Las Vegas show. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," Daulton tweeted.

Yep, Palmer is a mom — a mom who looked great, by the way.

Even with social media calling out Daulton's callout, he doubled down on his comments, stating, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others, and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

As Palmer fans ripped into Daulton further, Palmer herself entered the chat (sort of). The actress later shared pictures of said outfit, appearing quite unbothered — more like Stevie to the BS, as her t-shirts say.

It shows that going against the internet's favorite queen (Palmer) is not in the best interest.

Now, the question on people's minds — besides why Daulton would even publicly say that about his child's mother — is: are Palmer and Daulton still together?

Apparently, Daulton removed all photos of Palmer from his Instagram since deleting and reviving his accounts amidst the social media storm. It's also being said that the two no longer follow each other on the platform.

It's posssible Daulton archived the pics, allowing them to be put back on his grid whenever he chooses. But it is unclear how the two will move forward with their relationship after such public drama.