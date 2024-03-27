Sign up to never miss a drop
Rihanna's Favorite Artwork Is... Rihanna (& A$AP Rocky)

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Rihanna knows that she's a work of art. The singer just bought a painting of her herself to prove it. And A$AP Rocky's there, too.

While Rihanna was busy attending a charity event — the Jason Lee Hollywood Cares Foundation Donor Dinner, if you must know — her security team was handling precious cargo: a painting of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in stylish embrace.

This is no mere fanart, this is an actual piece of art that Rihanna herself purchased, according to the paparazzi sites that secured imagery of the Rihanna and Rocky painting.

Odd that Rihanna and Rocky's kids aren't featured but, then again, maybe it simply made more sense to focus on the couple's famous faces. The toddlers aren't really public figures yet, anyways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The painting focuses more on the couple's natural good looks than their naturally excellent style, which also makes sense because of how fluid their wardrobes remain. There are consistencies, of course — Rihanna wore a leather jacket to the event, one of her staple pieces, whereas Rocky is famously a Bottega Veneta muse — but the actual items they wear evolve month-to-month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rihanna and Rocky are royalty in their own right. The high-power couple most recently met with the French president because of course they did. And now they have the suitably presidental portrait to prove it.

