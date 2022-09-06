Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Secure Kendall & Kim's Bleached Eyebrows, Without the Bleach

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

This story was published on May 18, 2022 and updated on September 6, 2022

First Kendall, now Kim — the Kardashian clan is falling under the spell of eyebrow bleach.

On the first Monday of May, Kendall Jenner attended the 2022 Met Gala with bleached brows, a dramatic look that somehow worked (she might suck at cutting cucumbers, but her face card never declines). Four months later and her famous sister — the one and only Kim Kardashian — is also sporting nearly invisible eyebrows on the cover of Interview magazine.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The duo's pale brows aren't just a two-off occurrence: stars including Julia Fox and Bella Hadid have experimented with the statement since Jenner's Met Gala appearance. And earlier this summer, a "bleached eyebrow" filter took off on TikTok, leading a slew of creators to try the look on IRL.

Naturally, I had to make this trend about me. It was high time I experimented with brow coloring, though I wasn't sure I wanted to fully commit. So I turned to Sensorium Beauty, the beauty brand founded by makeup artist, drag queen, and special effects specialist Alexis Stone.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sensorium's hero product, Brow Engineer, has been making the rounds on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for a while. Brushed directly onto the brows, the highly pigmented paint lightens and conceals hair for a bleached look that washes out in seconds.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I was skeptical the formula would adequately cover my wiry, dark eyebrows, but Brow Engineer in "Bleached" delivered. And it actually looked good, if I do say so myself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

If the prospect of bleaching your brows intrigues and perhaps scares you, Brow Engineer is a wonderfully non-committal way to try the look on for size  — and trick your parents into thinking it isn't just a phase.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
And WanderPertex Wind Jacket Black
$360.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakField Barista Coffee Drip Silver
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Why Weren’t Some of New York’s Foremost Black Designers at the Met Gala?
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now