Kendall Jenner in Business Bottega Is Best-Dressed Material

Kendall Jenner and Bottega Veneta. There may be no more potent combo. Something about the Italian luxury label just brings out the best in the 28-year-old model, as every Kendall Jenner Bottega outfits is basically a home run. When she serves, she serves.

And Jenner served a darn good business Bottega look on March 28, when she was seen taking care of, uh, business in Los Angeles.

Head-to-toe Bottega is a pretty slick look for just about anyone but, man, it really works for Jenner. Little wonder she was the other half of Bottega Veneta's subliminal marketing scheme.

Today's slam dunk includes a purple "stubble stripe wool" suit and peppery Kalimero Città handbag, a perfect Intrecciato-woven partner to Jenner's graceful set.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Clip the ol' hair back and garnish with no-nonsense black pumps and simple gold jewelry. Magnifique.

This is meaningful because Kendall Jenner's modeling career has received... well, let's call them "mixed' reviews, as far as the general public is concerned.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And, sure, whatever, everyone's a critic. Heck, I am too. Or so I like to think.

But I'd argue that Kendall's actually kicked things into gear as of late.

Remember her recent Stella McCartney campaign? I'm afraid that it was, objectively, quite excellent.

And the Jacquemus holiday shoot? Good stuff.

Even Kendall's surprise turn as a Tommy girl was impressively on-point, another strong showing for Kendall's growing hot streak.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And then there's Jenner's recent off-duty outfits, which are remarkably consistent and remarkably remarkable at that.

I mean, the worst you can say about this Bottega suit is that it doesn't push the envelope and to that I say, who cares? A good look is a good look and this is a tremendously good look.

Also, when you're doing business, as I must presume that Kendall is, you're really just aiming for presentable. Bullseye, as they say.

Dare I say, Kendall Jenner may very well be in her best-dressed era.