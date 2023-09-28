Sign up to never miss a drop
Kendall Jenner Defies Physics, Tucks Trench Coat Into Tight Skirt

in Style

There is no universe in which the trench coat, an all-time outerwear staple, is ever meant to be worn beneath something, let alone under anything. But we all know that the rules don't apply to the rich, so here's Kendall Jenner stuffing her trench coat into a form-fitting pencil skirt.

Envisioned by Dani Michelle, the same stylist behind Hailey Bieber's quiet Fashion Week takeover, Kendall Jenner's trench-under-skirt outfit is so insane it's actually good except that it's not except that it kinda is.

This is an impossible proposition for anyone who isn't wearing head-to-tow The Row and, even then, talk about a tall order. Like, imagine if someone tucked a puffer into their leggings or a blazer into pants. Oh, wait, Kendall did exactly that in 2018.

Clearly, we're dealing with a serial tucker.

When you've gotta make an entrance to every runway show you attend this season — and being a Jenner, that's plenty — I suppose it gets exhausting to dress as the good lord intended. You know, with trench coats on the outside of your clothes.

This is a real good case of "is it fashion or is she just skinny" but, to her credit, Kendall's wearing this as best as anyone can.

Her outfit might look pretty slapdash — okay, very slapdash — but this is actually a case study in dressing with intent. If you tried to tuck any ol' trench into any ol' skirt, you'd find it quite an impossible proposition because the trench's bulk would warp the shape of the skirt, especially one as narrow as this.

To achieve Kendall's feat of layering, should you dare, you need to find a trim, lightweight trench and a skirt with deep enough slits to allow the coat to billow beneath.

All very important and specific: trench coats are usually cut wide because, you know, you normally wear them over stuff. They're also quite often substantial, too: the archetypal Burberry trench is a dense cotton gabardine. Then, realize that The Row only makes wool, viscose, and silk skirts — that means hardly any stretch or elasticity. If you can't fit the trench through the narrow waist, it's game over.

This is all crucially important because if anything goes wrong, it'll look even more insane that what Kendall actually achieved — that she actually passes for wearing ordinary clothes at first is a testament to what she and Michelle did with this outfit.

I mean, that doesn't make Kendall's outfit any less bizarre but, whatever, it's fashion week. If there's ever a time to layer a skirt over a trench coat, it's now.

