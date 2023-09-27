Sign up to never miss a drop
Hailey Bieber's Fashion Week 'Fits Are Stealing the (Runway) Show

Hailey Bieber be dressin' on a pretty regular basis but I'm so acclimated to her semi-streetwear-ish casual looks that I sometimes forget that she's long-since mastered the red carpet. Well, that's mostly 'cuz red carpets tend to blend together after a while but Hailey's got the goods to break out, as she demonstrated with zeal during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 season.

Since Hailey showed up in Paris in late September, she began dominating the street style scene, especially once she practically stole the show at Saint Laurent's SS24 presentation.

Wearing a form-fitting black gown, a smoothed bob, and the smokey night-out makeup typical of a YSL shindig, Hailey was pretty much the main event, even when she posed with cultural titans like BLACKPINK singer Rosé and supermodel Kate Moss.

Hey, look, Hailey is a semi-controversial figure online (and not always without reason) but she's puttin' it on. It's merely the latest example of Hailey effortlessly nailing a typically va-va-voom look that demands perfect poise and panache to make perfect.

It goes beyond the "is it fashion or is she just skinny?" debate, which justifiably deflates some of Hailey's less-wow outfits but this is a case of on-point styling and modeling. If you're curious about the difference between nice clothes draped on a willowy physique and people really wearing clothes, look no further.

I'm no Hailey stan, either, I just calls 'em as I sees 'em. Plus, if this was the only look of interest, I'd be impressed but still unconvinced that she's dressin' any kinda way.

But Hailey is on a hot streak that began even before she layered in leather and a turtleneck, dark sunglasses maximizing the saucy Matrix vibes.

It ain't easy to maintain poise when you're getting chewed out by a justifiably angry parking attendant (maybe Hailey just has that effect on people?) but that she's entirely unbothered and still makes a capital-E Entrance, leather trench coat flowing behind, is a testament to Hailey demonstrating the difference between a supermodel and a regular model.

Probably also has something to do with being a perpetually rich celeb, too, but who's to say.

Even Hailey's first Paris outfit was noteworthy, even though she didn't apparently wear it anywhere.

Brand-new Tory Burch, if you please, perfectly aligning with the brand's zeitgeist-y rebirth.

It's just facts. Hailey Bieber's fashion week fits are riotously excellent. They're so good that they're arguably more interesting than most of the shows.

She actually may be, dare I say it, the main event.

