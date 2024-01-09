Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

KENZO's ASICS Sneaker Is a Fire Throwback

in Sneakers

ASICS is all gas and no breaks for 2024...and the year just started. On top of promising general releases, the sneaker label's 2024 collaborations just keeping stacking up, having recently added KENZO to the mix.

Yep, the French luxury brand — currently under the creative direction of NIGO — is getting its own ASICS sneaker. Specifically, KENZO will take on ASICS GEL-Kayano 20, delivering three sort of wild spins on the sneaker.

Two of KENZO's ASICS Sneakers arrive in eye-catching colorways, boasting an array of rainbow hues and tiger stripes.

There's a third calmer colorway to KENZO's ASICS collab, which sees white and grey panels layered over neutral animal prints.

Animal signatures — particularly the tiger and elephant — have been a big part of KENZO's DNA since Kenzo Takada founded the brand. With NIGO at KENZO's helm, the designer has preserved the animalistic themes, reinterpreting them through his distinct lens for seasonal drops and collabs.

NIGO's design approach often explores playful, youthful, and streetwear elements, as seen in his own HUMAN MADE brand and even his days at BAPE. KENZO's ASICS sneaker, too.

The collaborative GEL-Kayano 20s are also reminiscent of the GEL-Kayano 20 colorways from the 2010s, which also took pretty colorful routes. In short, the sneakers feel nostalgic in the best way.

I guess the 2010s are really back.

For those thinking, "Say no more, where do I cop?" bear with me. Currently, there is no solid release date for KENZO's ASICS GEL-Kayano 20 sneaker. But with first looks in view, I suspect we'll see the sneakers drop soon in its cool Glacier Grey, Multi White, and Digital Aqua Black colorways.

NIGO's KENZO worked with Hunter for a fire boot collaboration in 2023, and even offers its own intriguing sneaker line. KENZO teamed up with Vans and Reebok for shoes in 2020 (a.k.a. pre-NIGO).

But the GEL-Kayano 20 sneaker collab appears to be KENZO's first ASICS team-up and first true sneaker partnership under NIGO's direction.

