At KENZO's Show, NIGO & Nike Came Together

You gotta love fashion week. Brands use the time to present their seasonal collections and throw in some unexpected reveals. KENZO's surprise moment at its Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, you may ask? NIGO seemingly confirmed his Nike collaboration.

At the end of the show, NIGO made his down the runway for the creative director's "thank you" walk, wearing a mix of KENZO denim pieces, Louis Vuitton accessories, and a bright red tee featuring collaborative NIGO x Nike branding.

You wouldn't be mistaken for thinking that NIGO's Nike shirt is a parody item, especially given NIGO and Nike's crossed paths (more on that later). But apparently, this is a confirmation that NIGO x Nike is happening.

In 2023, outlets reported that NIGO and Nike joined forces and had a sneaker collaboration in the works. Previously, NIGO and adidas were tight for years, dishing out collabs with NIGO's BAPE and Human Made labels.

NIGO founded BAPE in 1993 but separated from the brand in 2013. But given BAPE and Nike's past, NIGO and Nike working together still raises eyebrows.

One of BAPE's most famous sneakers is the BAPE STA. It's no secret that the model bears a striking resemblance to Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneakers, prompting to Nike to sue BAPE for trademark infringement in 2023.

Neither NIGO nor Nike have officially said "Hey, we're working together" just yet. But there were some hints — mostly just NIGO wearing Nike sneakers (which is still pretty unusual, remember).

The biggest tease came to us in 2023 when NIGO stepped out in a pair of Nike Air Force III sneakers, rumored to be a part of NIGO and Nike's forthcoming product offering.

Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey

On the KENZO FW24 runway, a sneaker resembling Nike's Air Max Sunder even appeared. Could it be a KENZO shoe that looks like a Nike? Maybe. Could it be yet another NIGO x Nike collab before our eyes? Again maybe. Is a KENZO x NIGO x Nike collab? The mystery remains.

Aside from NIGO wearing the t-shirt, NIGO and Nike are keeping the details of their collaboration under wraps for now. However, the team-up is launching sometime in 2024, according to leaks.

In the meantime, NIGO is keeping fans fed with other collaborative treats for your feet. Colorful ASICS, anyone?