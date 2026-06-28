“K” Marks the Spot on KENZO’s Dapper Paraboot Shoe

Usually, "X" marks the spot for treasure. For NIGO's KENZO, stamping a large "K" on its Paraboot collaboration does just the trick.

That's right. The luxury fashion house just revealed its first-ever team-up with the French shoemaker, delivering a collegiate-style spin on the iconic Michael model.

KENZO's Michael shoe, which appeared in the brand's Spring/Summer 2027 collection, lands with the usual buttery leather details, crisp stitching, and chunky soles. It also features a creamy suede toe box topped with an oversized "K" letter. For KENZO, of course.

It fits right in with the rest of the collection, which is just as preppy and elegant. A classic colorful palette meets bold stripes and sharp silhouettes, sprinkled with that varsity flavor as seen in NIGO's Nike projects and even earlier KENZO collections.

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KENZO SS27 is honestly another classic marriage of Kenzo Takada's signatures and NIGO's tastes. It's even set at the place where Takada first set up shop.

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And right at the center of it all is a K-marked Paraboot that captures the essence of it all.

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