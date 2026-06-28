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“K” Marks the Spot on KENZO’s Dapper Paraboot Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Usually, "X" marks the spot for treasure. For NIGO's KENZO, stamping a large "K" on its Paraboot collaboration does just the trick.

That's right. The luxury fashion house just revealed its first-ever team-up with the French shoemaker, delivering a collegiate-style spin on the iconic Michael model.

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KENZO's Michael shoe, which appeared in the brand's Spring/Summer 2027 collection, lands with the usual buttery leather details, crisp stitching, and chunky soles. It also features a creamy suede toe box topped with an oversized "K" letter. For KENZO, of course.

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It fits right in with the rest of the collection, which is just as preppy and elegant. A classic colorful palette meets bold stripes and sharp silhouettes, sprinkled with that varsity flavor as seen in NIGO's Nike projects and even earlier KENZO collections.

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KENZO SS27 is honestly another classic marriage of Kenzo Takada's signatures and NIGO's tastes. It's even set at the place where Takada first set up shop.

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And right at the center of it all is a K-marked Paraboot that captures the essence of it all.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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