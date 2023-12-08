Sign up to never miss a drop
Everything to Know About Kerwin Frost x McDonald's (Those Clogs Too)

Words By Morgan Smith

Kerwin Frost and McDonald's are buddying up for an official collaboration for an adult Happy Meal and merch. Yes, those clogs Frost has been wearing everywhere will be included.

After announcing their heaven-made linkup in November (Frost has been a Mickey D's fan since he was a little Kerwin), Kerwin Frost and McDonald's are finally ready to drop their collab.

So, what exactly does the Kerwin Frost x McDonald's collab include? First, we have the Kerwin Frost Box. The collaborative meal resurrects the beloved adult Happy Meal after almost 25 years, offering the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, and a drink.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Each meal comes with one of six McNugget Buddy collections reimagined by Frost and equipped with interchangeable outfits, encouraging fans to express themselves and, hopefully, collect them all. There's even a Kerwin Frost McNugget Buddy, for those wondering. Top hat and all.

The Kerwin Frost x McDonald's collaboration will also offer up some exclusive merchandise. In addition to a few pieces from Kerwin's own archive, fans can expect collaborative clothing pieces baring the McNugget Buddies.

So far, Frost teased t-shirts and zip-up hoodies, including a three-way piece with Cactus Plant Flea Market, Cynthia Lu's label who linked with McDonald's for a blowout collab in 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Frost's McDonald's merch collection also features those Fry Guy clogs, a blue slip-on shoe equipped with big eyes and brows, and those famous gold arches on the heel.

Surprisingly, McDonald's didn't tap Crocs again for Kerwin Frost's shoes, especially after all the buzz for those Crocs Grimace sandals (admittedly, they were pretty fire).

Then again, Frost is quite experienced in the wild shoe department. Have we forgotten those adidas shoes with the teeth?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For the curious folks wondering, the Kerwin Frost x McDonald's collaboration launches on Monday, December 11. Merch will also be up for grabs on Kerwin Frost's website on the same day (again, December 11).

But if you're in Miami this weekend, Frost and McDonald's are offering first tastes of the Kerwin Frost box and merch to Vice City on December 8 and December 9.

Feeling a little impatient for your happy meal and clogs? There's still time to book a flight.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
