Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Hello Kitty’s 50th Birthday Gift Is a Painfully Cute McDonald’s Meal

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti

Hello Kitty turns 50 this year and to celebrate five whole decades of adorable-ness, Sanrio has partnered with McDonald’s for a special Hello Kitty menu and cutesy packaging. 

Hello Kitty’s McDonald’s Prosperity meal comes with a suitably endearing Hello Kitty box and paper, shrouding a beef and onion sandwich — no Hello Kitty burger here — curly fries, a “Dragon Fruit Fizz” soda, and special McFlurry. You can also get black pepper steak and rice if the sandwich isn’t your thing, which is nice.

The commemorative McDonald's packaging is red with Hello Kitty's face and flowers printed everywhere around it, a fairly tasteful (and tasty) way to celebrate the cute cat’s 50th birthday.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alas, the new Hello Kitty collab is only available at McDonald's Indonesia for now. Shame, because there sure are a lot of Hello Kitty fans all over the world who'd love a chance to get anything branded with the mascot's little face.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Hello Kitty's many admirers were also justifiably disappointed to learn that a Hello Kitty McDonald’s bucket that recently went viral on TikTok — around the same time that the 50th anniversary McDonald’s meal debuted, actually — is actually from a Singapore-exclusive Hello Kitty x McDonald’s collab that launched back in 2019. 

There are so many McDonald's collabs that it can be hard to keep up, especially with all the regional stuff. McDonald's Verdy collab, for instance, was a China-only drop whereas the Kerwin Frost meal was only available in America.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Anyways, the good news is you can snag those Hello Kitty buckets on eBay for less than a hundred dollars if you need your cuteness fix.

Actually, there’s no shortage of ways to show your love for Hello Kitty if you know where to shop. Sanrio has collaborated with tons of brands over the years, from ultra-rare Nike shoes and trendy adidas sneakers to leather Balenciaga bags in the shape of Kitty's winning mug. 

If you can’t get to Indonesia, there’s a concurrent Hello Kitty and McDonald’s anniversary collab currently running in Japan, where you can get little Hello Kitty plushie toys in your Happy Meal.

There are 50 of them to collect (for the 50th anniversary, of course), with some Hello Kitties wearing floral dresses and others dressed in little McDonald’s uniforms. Even Kitty's got to work in the gig economy, I suppose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This is just the beginning of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary celebrations, as Hello Kitty’s actual “birthday” comes way down the road in November 2024, so expect to see a lot more Hello Kitty stuff in the coming year.

Also, keep in mind that the Hello Kitty tribe is strong, so brace yourself while scrolling through TikTok throughout the year lest you assume that the next too-cute-for-words Hello Kitty and McDonalds collab can be copped just down the street. Make sure to do your research, Kitty fans!

But if you do fall in love with any kind of Hello Kitty merch, the good news is that there’s always the internet. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Leather Card Holder
Acne Studios
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Omni 9 Premium
Saucony
$195
We Recommend
  • rappers real names list Desiigner lil skies wiz khalifa
    An Exhaustive, A-Z Journey Through Real Rapper Names
    • Culture
  • 725v1
    The Gifts Every Sneakerhead Wants for The Holidays
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Viltier Gold Ring
    These Shiny Accessories are Here to Brighten Up Your 'Fits
    • Style
  • 25 best beyonce songs Jay Z Lemonade
    29 of Queen B's Best Songs to Celebrate Beyoncé's Birthday
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Robert Pattinson Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • HOKA Transport Sneakers Fall/Winter 2023.
    Forget Quiet Luxury, HOKA Is Doing Quiet Tech
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear nanamica's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    nanamica SS24 Might Just Bring You Inner Peace
    • Style
  • Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary McDonald's Indonesia meal
    Hello Kitty’s 50th Birthday Gift Is a Painfully Cute McDonald’s Meal
    • Culture
  • Actors on HBO's Succession TV show
    Buy Quiet Luxury From the Source: HBO's 'Succession' Auction
    • Style
  • Travis Scott seen in New York wearing a grey Flashdancers T-shirt, black pants & his Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1
    Is Travis Scott Quietly Relaunching Cacti, His Seltzer Brand?
    • Culture
  • Yoshida Porter's phone sling in black and green
    Are Phone Slings Finally Becoming... Stylish?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023