Kerwin Frost & McDonald's Clogs Have Their Eyes on You

Kerwin Frost dropping a wild shoe? You don't say. At this point, what else did we expect from the entertainer known for his outlandish style and even wilder footwear team-ups (yeti-level adidas shoes included)?

Frost knows how to keep his fans on their toes with his shoes (pun intended), and he's merely advancing his streak with another eye-catching shoe for his McDonald's collab.

Meet the Fry Guy clog. Frost and McDonald's are dropping a new shoe inspired by McDonald's Fry Guys characters.

Warning: nostalgia ahead. Some may remember these colorful pom-pom-like goblins from McDonald's commercials, often joined by the jingle, "Keep your eyes on your fries."

McDonald's Fry Guys (and girls) appeared in six colors, but Frost dedicated his shoes to the McDonald's blue, fry-obsessed character.

Frost's Fry Guy clog gets a bumpy, shiny blue exterior topped with big blue eyes and eyebrows, nodding to the Fry Guy's features. For a natural finish, McDonald's arches grace the heel in its signature golden yellow.

Frost's branding gets stamped on the insole, which looks pretty comfy compared to the hard-looking shell.

Since Frost stepped out in the pairs, the wild clogs quickly shot to the top of fans' wishlists. "This is hideous and ridiculous. Do you have a size 14 wide?" one commenter said.

In case you're wondering, Kerwin Frost's McDonald's Fry Guy clogs are dropping on Kerwin Frost's website on December 11, alongside the rest of the collab's merch and adult Happy Meal.

McNugget Buddies. Three-way hoodies with Cactus Plant Flea Market. Fry Guy clogs. McDonald's is really doing things, the Frost way.