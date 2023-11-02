McDonald's & Crocs' Grimace Shoes Kinda Go Hard

McDonald's x Crocs? Yeah, it's happening.

The two brands are joining forces for a collection of classic clogs and sandals inspired by McDonald's famous characters like Birdie, Hamburgular, and Grimace. And to be honest, Grimace's shoes take the crown for best in the line-up.

For McDonald's x Crocs, Grimace fittingly receives a Cozzzy Sandal, Crocs' fleece-lined slip-on shoe, now rendered entirely in purple like the character.

While a Grimace badge gets stamped on the footbed, Crocs offers up the character's own Jibbitz charms to dress the sandal's instantly recognizable ventilation holes. A fleece shoe for the hairy creature? Sounds like the perfect Grimace shoe to me.

Honestly, it's been a big year for Grimace. McDonald's large fuzzy creature celebrated his birthday with the release of the viral "Grimace Shake." Then, he got a Camry at Homestead-Miami racing event, driven by racer Bubba Wallace. Now, he's getting his own Crocs.

The rest of the McDonald's x Crocs collection consists of the good ole classic clogs, one striped pair for the Hamburgular, one yellow iteration with drawn-on feathers for Birdie, and a bright red spin just for the fast food chain.

McDonald's x Crocs collection will launch at Sneakernstuff on November 2 (the draw is currently up for the shoes as we speak). As far as a Crocs release, the collab is "coming soon" to the retailer. But I'd stay ready — Crocs is known for its surprise drops. The Mater Clogs dropped at about 11:50 AM during its release. Random, right?

McDonald's and Crocs have enjoyed quite the collab streaks here lately. Their paths even crossed somewhat, as McDonald's and Crocs linked with Palace on separate occasions this year.

While Crocs has nabbed other noteworthy team-ups with names like JJJJound and Levi's, the foam footwear brand's drops based on animated movie characters have become instant sensations.

Crocs isn't just giving any character its own clog but the iconic figures like Shrek and Cars' Lightning McQueen. It's attracted both kids and nostalgic adults alike. Though, one might argue grown-ups seem more excited about the releases than the kiddos. Big kids deserve fun things, too.

Like the clogs that make you want to blurt out "Ka-chow!" every five minutes, I suspect McDonald's x Crocs will be a McHit.