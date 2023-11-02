Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

McDonald's & Crocs' Grimace Shoes Kinda Go Hard

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

McDonald's x Crocs? Yeah, it's happening.

The two brands are joining forces for a collection of classic clogs and sandals inspired by McDonald's famous characters like Birdie, Hamburgular, and Grimace. And to be honest, Grimace's shoes take the crown for best in the line-up.

For McDonald's x Crocs, Grimace fittingly receives a Cozzzy Sandal, Crocs' fleece-lined slip-on shoe, now rendered entirely in purple like the character.

While a Grimace badge gets stamped on the footbed, Crocs offers up the character's own Jibbitz charms to dress the sandal's instantly recognizable ventilation holes. A fleece shoe for the hairy creature? Sounds like the perfect Grimace shoe to me.

Honestly, it's been a big year for Grimace. McDonald's large fuzzy creature celebrated his birthday with the release of the viral "Grimace Shake." Then, he got a Camry at Homestead-Miami racing event, driven by racer Bubba Wallace. Now, he's getting his own Crocs.

The rest of the McDonald's x Crocs collection consists of the good ole classic clogs, one striped pair for the Hamburgular, one yellow iteration with drawn-on feathers for Birdie, and a bright red spin just for the fast food chain.

McDonald's x Crocs collection will launch at Sneakernstuff on November 2 (the draw is currently up for the shoes as we speak). As far as a Crocs release, the collab is "coming soon" to the retailer. But I'd stay ready — Crocs is known for its surprise drops. The Mater Clogs dropped at about 11:50 AM during its release. Random, right?

McDonald's and Crocs have enjoyed quite the collab streaks here lately. Their paths even crossed somewhat, as McDonald's and Crocs linked with Palace on separate occasions this year.

While Crocs has nabbed other noteworthy team-ups with names like JJJJound and Levi's, the foam footwear brand's drops based on animated movie characters have become instant sensations.

Crocs isn't just giving any character its own clog but the iconic figures like Shrek and Cars' Lightning McQueen. It's attracted both kids and nostalgic adults alike. Though, one might argue grown-ups seem more excited about the releases than the kiddos. Big kids deserve fun things, too.

Like the clogs that make you want to blurt out "Ka-chow!" every five minutes, I suspect McDonald's x Crocs will be a McHit.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Stroy Check Shirt Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Geodesic Shell Pants
The North Face
$495
Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Omni 9
Saucony
$210
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Lou Adler for Salehe Bembury's Horchata Crocs Is Pretty Iconic
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MCM's Back Adding Bags to Crocs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kaytranada's Mules Take a Leaf From Ronald McDonald's Book
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023