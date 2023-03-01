Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Inexplicable Meme-ification of Kevin Hart

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Kevin Hart is the internet's favorite meme right now (and he knows it, too). For the past few days, I haven't been able to scroll through Twitter without seeing the actor's serious face used in a hilarious, unserious manner.

Now, there's been plenty of Hart memes in the past, especially those pulled from his standup specials or films. He often jokes around on-screen and is an overall amusing entertainer, so becoming a reaction photo here and there is kind of expected.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

What makes this wave of Hart memes different and funnier is that tweeters are sharing the most random Getty images of the actor that they can find.

At first, it was solemn photos where Hart hits generic man poses like the thinker, praying hands, or the modelesque blank-stare. It has since evolved to include nearly any stock-like Hart still. Basically, if you find any Hart photo to be perfect for a reaction post, it goes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those who came here looking to know why there's an influx of Hart pics flooding your timeline, here's the answer: nobody knows.

Nothing in particular sparked the viral memes. The Jumanji star did nothing at all recently, save the so-called "controversy" surrounding the cancellation of his Egypt comedy show (murmurs suggest it was canned because he said Egyptians were Black last December). But I don't think that conversation would make him trend for comedic purposes.

From the looks of it, the comedian doing normal activities or attempting to look serious is just LOL-worthy (especially to the folks on the bird app). I mean, even Hart found the tweets to be "funny as hell," per an IG post.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nonetheless, thanks to the Hart and his plethora of unserious photos, the internet scored a deal with a pack of new reaction pics. And as you can see below, Twitter is having a ball with them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
