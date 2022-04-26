Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Fast Food Can't Resist Y2K Fashion

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
KFC
1 / 2

By now, we're all painfully aware that Y2K fashion is back in a big way — so big, in fact, that our obsession with low-rise jeans and butterfly tops has infiltrated the fast food biz.

To commemorate the launch of its £1.98 Twister Wrap deal, KFC is launching its very own take on another early aughts trend: the baguette bag, an accessory that has regained momentum over the past few years.

KFC
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Sized to fit the fast food joint's tortilla-swathed chicken fingers, the "Wrapuette" is an oblong silhouette rendered in KFC's signature shade of bright red. Lined with an insulating layer, the accessory is kind of like a Y2K lunchbox.

"Made with Italian leather and handcrafted by Savile Row artisans," the bag even boasts Colonel Sanders' face and KFC letter charms — so it can't be mistaken for the work of a non-KFC entity.

KFC is no stranger to outrageous, non-edible product drops. The fast food giant recently released giant fried chicken sandwich-shaped pillows, as well as patterns for crafting your very own crocheted drumsticks.

It's not totally ridiculous, though. Priced at £198, the limited-edition bag will benefit the KFC Foundation, an initiative that provides hardship assistance and financial support to students and employees pursuing higher education. If you're interested in snagging your very own Wrapuette, sign up to access the drop via KFC's website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Who knew fried chicken, the early 2000s, and charity would one day collide?

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fleece Ain't Even Fleece Anymore — It's Better
  • Can Jorts Be Too Giant?
  • The Future of Fashion? Good Clothes
  • From Editors to Influencers: The Past, Present & Uncertain Future of the Fashion Show
  • Nike's Gorgeously Glossed Air Force 1 Is Even Better Than the Last
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now