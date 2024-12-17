Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Air Jordan 12 Was Already a Looker but Solefly Made It Baroquely Beautiful

Nike's Air Jordan 12 shoe has always been ahead of the curve but, with the news that Pantone's 2025 color of the year is Mocha Mousse, the AJ12 sneaker proves that it's truly prescient.

With the help of Miami sneaker retailer SoleFly, Nike turned its Air Jordan 12 into an ultra-decadent coffee-coded stepper.

The Air Jordan 12 in "Baroque Brown" has a cream-toned leather upper with the AF12's signature sunrise-inspired stitch lines and an espresso-hued midsole reminiscent of an iced cafecito (a Cuban espresso).

The tongue also wears "Sole Fly" branding stitched vertically in brown lettering, complimented by the brown Jordan Jumpman and chocolate pull tabs. The entire sneaker is steeped in a rich beverage-inspired decadence typically exclusive to food-inspired makeup trends on TikTok.

But leave it to the AJ12 to be the one to break the mocha-coated mold — that's that AJ12 espresso, or whatever Sabrina Carpenter said.

And coffee beverages aren't the only flavorful source of sneaker inspiration this season. The AJ12 "Blueberry" colorway will be also be releasing on Nike's site come December 18. Yummy!

Furthermore, the SoleFly x Air Jordan 12, available December 12 on Nike's website for $225, is not the only sneaker taking the chocolate color wheel out for a spin.

Nike's Air Jordan 5 recently got a cocoa-coated "Earth" colorway, complete with a gold tongue akin to a chocolate bar wrapper.

adidas' monochromatic Mad IIInfinity sneaker is another mocha-tinged marvel that looks ready for consumption in every sense of the word. SKIMS' The North Face collection is also similarly, stylishly earthy. Mocha mamis — it's our season.

Now, Pantone's color of the year announcement always sparks a considerable amount of discourse, both positive and negative, but if the Air Jordan 12 is any indicator, Mocha Mousse was right on the money.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
