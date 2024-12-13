Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dressed in Glorious "Legend Blue," Nike's Air Jordan 11 Looks Truly Legend

This content has been paid for by an advertiser.
Nike
Legends never die, and Nike’s latest Air Jordan 11 is proof. For the first time in ten years, the basketball shoe  is back in "Legend Blue," an OG colorway first introduced by Michael Jordan himself during the 1996 NBA All-Star game.

Despite its icon status, the Air Jordan 11 is a relatively low-key shoe. Its silhouette is slimmer than comparably popular Air Jordan models like the rounded Air Jordan 1 and the deliciously chunky Air Jordan 4.

Despite what its name might suggest, Legend Blue is mostly white, from its patent leather detailing to its rubber midsole. The outsole is an icy blue, which compliments the blue jumpman and tongue accents on the sneaker. With a profile this clean, the AJ11 doesn't need gimmicks or embellishments to stand out.

Recent takes on the AJ11 have been similarly minimal. Back in August, we got the Retro Low "Diffused Blue" AJ11 with a rich blue midsole and snow-white upper.

Even the Space Jam-themed AJ11 is curiously subdued compared to other, more ostentatious movie-inspired sneakers. (See: RTFKT’s take on Marty McFly's Back to the Future sneaker game.) 

The AJ11’s simplicity is its superpower, a commendable quality in an era of shock-value shoe releases like Balenciaga’s ultra-naked Zero or Midorikawa's traumatizing toe-shoe, which bet it all on wow factor. And that’s no shade to these attention-grabbing styles — provocative footwear certainly has its place. But so do consistently simplistic sneakers like the AJ11.

Tayler Adigun
WriterTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
