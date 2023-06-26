At Kiko Kostadinov’s SS24 Show, the Designer Soft Launched ASICS NOVALIS

With an academia hall as the backdrop, Kiko Kostadinov delivered lessons in imperfectly perfect menswear and excellent footwear for its Spring/Summer 2024.

On the runway, offerings of double-collared blazers and hybrid shirt jackets with skinny scarves mingled with a fresh delivery of shoes, from elevated dad sandals to strappy flats and chunky sneakers.

As Kostadinov schooled us in one setting, the label's lace-free AT. KOLLEKTIVE shoes sat pretty on leather table tables beyond the classroom.

1 / 36 IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE IMAXTREE

The end of the show wasn't indeed the end of the show, either. After the final walk, Kostadinov took the famous designer's bow — with his newest ASICS on foot.

It wasn't necessarily part of the runway collection, but still, a Kiko Kostadinov ASICS shoe is a Kiko Kostadinov ASICS shoe (translation: it's always a good thing).

The ASICS worn by Kostadinov appeared in muted shades of grey and black. Even with an understated scheme, there's no hiding those distinctive ASICS stripes on the upper.

Stylish appeal aside, we're also looking at the first glimpse at NOVALIS, the collaborative luxury line between Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS. In May, the two announced the new minimalist, high-end effort with an official launch eyeing Paris Fashion Week.

And well, here we are — a soft launch of NOVALIS, courtesy of Kiko Kostadinov, during Paris Fashion Week.

NOVALIS is expected to hit select retailers sometime next year with apparel and potentially these bangers worn by Kostadinov — on top of the Kiko Kostadinov SS24 helping of clothes and shoes.

In short, Kiko fans will be well-fed next year.