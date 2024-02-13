Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kiko's ASICS Just Keep Getting Better

Sneakers by Tayler Willson

When Kiko Kostadinov released his “Cool Mist” ASICS GEL-Delva sneakers in early 2019, I was certain that his reign as ASICS' best-ever collaborator was finally about to peak.

Of course, in the proceeding years I’ve been proven wrong (on multiple occasions, actually.)

Kostadinov has gone on to release ample sought-after sneakers in the meantime and now, following its launch late last year, even heads up his own ASICS sub-brand, Novalis.

Well, five-years after my initial misjudged Kostadinov ASICS peak prediction and I’m here to repeat the same statement for 2024, that’s after the designer posted images of some super techy-looking GEL-Teremoa sneakers in a pleasing orange, white, and blue colorway.

1 / 4
Kiko Kostadinov

Joined by a pair of also-new black/gold ASICS GEL-Teremoa, the Bulgarian designer’s newest sneakers are perhaps the finest looking sneakers to have come off of the Kostadinov ASICS conveyor belt to date.

I mean, they have everything: that wonderfully breathable meshy upper, the futuristic-looking GEL midsole, and that squash-shoe-cum-technical-runner kinda look.

Perhaps the reason I'm so folded by Kostadinov’s new GEL-Teremoa is because they're akin to the GEL-Delva he released only five years before, so no wonder I’m finding it so easy to wax lyrical about them.

Even still, such a beautiful pair of ASICS sneakers only further cements the fact that Kostadinov is going to have a stellar 2024, both collaboratively and under his eponymous label.

Though Kostadinov’s line is incredibly successful (I mean it’s been around for the best part of a decade), it’s his collaborations that have garnered the most plaudits of late.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And, in particular, it's his ongoing work with ASICS that continues to impress the most.

What I'm saying here is, put simply: if this isn’t Kostadinov and ASICS finally peaking, then I don't know what it is, but I’m absolutely psyched to see what’s next if so.

Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
