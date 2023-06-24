Sign up to never miss a drop
With Peter Do & Kiko Kostadinov, AT. KOLLEKTIVE Season 3 Is Just Too Good

AT. KOLLEKTIVE is back for season three, baby, along with a new roster of noteworthy guest designers.

Like last season, AT. KOLLEKTIVE's collaborators get acquainted with the project's leather studios inside ECCO's tanneries. With AT. KOLLEKTIVE's renowned resources at their fingertips, the designers then do what they do best: create!

The results? An AT. KOLLEKTIVE collection comprised of their finished products.

Buzzy names like Bianca Saunders, Isaac Reina, and Kosta Murkudis served as guest collaborators in the past. This year, AT. KOLLEKTIVE tapped Peter Do, Kiko Kostadinov, Nina Christen, and Anne Holtrop as season three's choice designers.

Let's see what they came up with, shall we?

Peter Do, creative director of his eponymous label and now Helmut Lang, created an offering of handbags, apparel, and footwear realized in smooth leather. Well, most of it.

The hybrid spirt was real for Do's pieces, resulting garments like the trousers mirroring track pants that met rockstar leathers.

Do also whipped up a pair of delicious platform boots with detachable thigh-high chaps, supplying some over-the-knee action. The designer also made his first pair of sneakers (pictured at the very top) for AT. KOLLEKTIVE's collection. The name? The Hybrid.

Pieces were stylish but also functional in way, as Do drew inspiration from his experience as an on-the-go New Yorker — folks who are very familiar with the balance (style and function).

Next up, we have ASICS god and London-based designer Kiko Kostadinov, who naturally cooked up more shoes to leave fans swooned.

As teased, Kostadinov created some lace-free Saida shoes for AT. KOLLEKTIVE, including a slip-on iteration. With bungee details and internal booties, the Saida comes in a few schemes, including solid colors, striped patterns, and leather builds.

Kostadinov, a frequent traveler, made travel-focused bags in various sizes for varying functions. For instance, the striped green pouch can store your passport and credit cards, while the larger deep green bag is a carryall for bigger items. Nice.

For Nina Christen's part, we see the design expert issue mesh and leather accessories and footwear, including a ballerina flat with "the attitude of a sneaker," per Christen.

Meanwhile, Dutch architect Anne Holtrop closes the collection with a leather table, of which AT. KOLLEKTIVE will have on display along with the other designers' pieces at its Paris Fashion Week installation.

But if you can't reach the bustling French city in time, you can catch and shop AT. KOLLEKTIVE's season three collection on AT. KOLLEKTIVE's website and at select retailers.

