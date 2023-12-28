Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Best ASICS Sneaker Releases of 2023

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker
Sign up to never miss a drop

It feels like there's no escaping the constant stream of sneakers that ASICS is releasing at the moment.

The brand, which has found itself go from the periphery of the sneaker scene to become one of the big players over the past few years, is relentless in its output of noteworthy colorways and collaborations.

This year, we've seen the brand release everything from plastic-covered shoes which arguably aren't even sneakers together with AIREI to old-fashioned Mary Janes turned into a pair of retro runners with Cecilie Benson.

The range of different collaborations and regularity at which they've released has made ASICS one of the top sneaker labels around, and the numbers back that up: StockX reported that the brand had a huge 72% growth in the first half of 2023, the third highest of any sneaker brand.

With some tasty releases already being teased for the new year, including new Kiko Kostadinov models and a possible collaboration with HIDDEN.NY, we looked back at the best ASICS sneakers of 2023 so far.

Including the most coveted collaborations alongside general-release sneakers that slipped under the radar, these shoes are the top tier of releases in one of ASICS' most successful years.

Keep scrolling to shop the best ASICS sneakers of 2023... so far

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov Gel-Quantum Zientzia

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Quantum Zientzia

$426

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov

Buy at StockX

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov have been back to their old tricks in 2023, upgrading retro running shoes with unconventional touches. Trying to pick the best out of their releases isn't easy, but the Gel-Quantum Zientzia has to be up there.

The futuristic-looking sole unit combined with the ASICS branding being pushed further towards the toe than usual makes for an experimental end product.

ASICS x atmos Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Kayano 14

$202

ASICS

Buy at StockX

This year marks a big milestone for the Gel Kayano as it hits its 30th birthday. ASICS has celebrated accordingly, releasing an anniversary edition and a host of collaborations with the sneaker — including this one with the streetwear label atmos.

Adding silver accents to the all-black model is a pretty simple concept but it's been pulled off perfectly here.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

GEL-KAYANO 14

$175

ASICS

Buy at Highsnobiety

A classic sneaker from ASICS' range, the Gel-Kayano is one of its best. This general release pair comes in a mix of cream mesh with classic silver paneling, elevating the retro runner look that has made ASICS so popular.

If you're debating whether to drop $1k or more on StockX getting the JJJJound x ASICS release, these are a fraction of the price and, thanks to the cream mesh, look even better (in my opinion, anyway).

ASICS x Cecilie Bahnsen GT-2160

Image on Highsnobiety

GT-2160

$480

ASICS

Buy at StockX

A strong contender for sneaker of the year, turning ASICS sneakers into a pair of Mary Janes was a stroke of genius from Cecilie Bahnsen.

Spurred on by the infamous Tabi Swiper, the Mary Jane has seen its popularity spike in the second half of 2023. This pair took the trend and brought it to new places by merging Mary Janes with retro runners.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Kayano 14

$340

ASICS

Buy at StockX

If you hadn't noticed already by the amount on this list, it was a big year for the Gel-Kayano 14. This pair blends ASICS' signature silver paneling with some very pink mesh, a combination that sounds garish on paper but somehow works perfectly IRL.

ASICS x OTTO 958 Gel Flexkee

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel Flexkee

$207

OTTO 958 x ASICS

Buy at GOAT

Another shoe that has been blessed by Kiko Kostadinov's touch (OTTO 958 is a joint project with Kostadinov and Morán Morán) the Flexkee took its inspiration from old football boots to create a wonderfully retro sneaker

With several other hyped sneakers from this year opting for a long, flappy tongue (adidas x Wales Bonner, PUMA x Fenty, Acne Studios Boltzer, etc.) expect to see more flappy tongues in 2024.

ASICS x Kith x Marvel Gel-Lyte III '07 Remastered

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Lyte III '07 Remastered

$365

ASICS x Kith x Marvel

Buy at StockX

With collaborations continuing to be released at record speeds, brands have started taking things a step further and releasing three-part collabs. We've seen a fair few of these in 2023 (Kith x adidas x Clarks or Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art, for example) and this is up there with the best.

Kith enlisted Marvel for this Wolverine-themed sneaker which also comes with limited-edition trading cards card.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel-Kayano 14

$170

ASICS

Buy at Highsnobiety

Arriving just weeks before the new year, ASICS gave its Gel-Kayano 14 one final upgrade for the end of 2023.

This time, for its "Earthenware" pack, it switched the shoe's mesh paneling for more season-appropriate rip-stop underlays. Arriving alongside a light grey colorway, this all-brown makeover immediately caught our eye.

ASICS x GALLERY DEPT. Gel 1130

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel 1130

$835

ASICS x Gallery Dept.

Buy at GOAT

It's been a curious year of sneaker releases for ASICS and GALLERY DEPT.; partly because of the mysterious nature of the releases and partly nobody really knows if they're just customized sneakers or an actual collaboration.

This is one of the many models that dropped seemingly out of nowhere, a grey pair of Gel 1130s with the all-important GALLERY DEPT. logo stamped onto the midsole.

ASICS x Kith Gel-Kayano 14

Image on Highsnobiety

Gel Kayano 14

$388

ASICS x Kith

Buy at GOAT

Getting deja-vu? Well, that's most likely because these shoes look very similar to the Gel-Kayano 14 model listed above.

The difference between that general release pair and Kith's version? More silver overlays on the upper, co-branded detailing, and a heftier price tag on the second-hand market.

Shop More ASICS

Image on Highsnobiety
Novablast 4
ASICS
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Kayano 14
ASICS
$170
We Recommend
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • silver sneakers
    Polish Up Your Footwear Rotation with These Silver Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • HOKA Transport Sneakers Fall/Winter 2023.
    Forget Quiet Luxury, HOKA Is Doing Quiet Tech
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear nanamica's Spring/Summer 2024 collection
    nanamica SS24 Might Just Bring You Inner Peace
    • Style
  • Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary McDonald's Indonesia meal
    Hello Kitty’s 50th Birthday Gift Is a Painfully Cute McDonald’s Meal
    • Culture
  • Actors on HBO's Succession TV show
    Buy Quiet Luxury From the Source: HBO's 'Succession' Auction
    • Style
  • Travis Scott seen in New York wearing a grey Flashdancers T-shirt, black pants & his Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1
    Is Travis Scott Quietly Relaunching Cacti, His Seltzer Brand?
    • Culture
  • Yoshida Porter's phone sling in black and green
    Are Phone Slings Finally Becoming... Stylish?
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023