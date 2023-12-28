The Best ASICS Sneaker Releases of 2023

It feels like there's no escaping the constant stream of sneakers that ASICS is releasing at the moment.

The brand, which has found itself go from the periphery of the sneaker scene to become one of the big players over the past few years, is relentless in its output of noteworthy colorways and collaborations.

This year, we've seen the brand release everything from plastic-covered shoes which arguably aren't even sneakers together with AIREI to old-fashioned Mary Janes turned into a pair of retro runners with Cecilie Benson.

The range of different collaborations and regularity at which they've released has made ASICS one of the top sneaker labels around, and the numbers back that up: StockX reported that the brand had a huge 72% growth in the first half of 2023, the third highest of any sneaker brand.

With some tasty releases already being teased for the new year, including new Kiko Kostadinov models and a possible collaboration with HIDDEN.NY, we looked back at the best ASICS sneakers of 2023 so far.

Including the most coveted collaborations alongside general-release sneakers that slipped under the radar, these shoes are the top tier of releases in one of ASICS' most successful years.

Keep scrolling to shop the best ASICS sneakers of 2023... so far

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov Gel-Quantum Zientzia

Gel-Quantum Zientzia ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov have been back to their old tricks in 2023, upgrading retro running shoes with unconventional touches. Trying to pick the best out of their releases isn't easy, but the Gel-Quantum Zientzia has to be up there.

The futuristic-looking sole unit combined with the ASICS branding being pushed further towards the toe than usual makes for an experimental end product.

ASICS x atmos Gel-Kayano 14

This year marks a big milestone for the Gel Kayano as it hits its 30th birthday. ASICS has celebrated accordingly, releasing an anniversary edition and a host of collaborations with the sneaker — including this one with the streetwear label atmos.

Adding silver accents to the all-black model is a pretty simple concept but it's been pulled off perfectly here.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

A classic sneaker from ASICS' range, the Gel-Kayano is one of its best. This general release pair comes in a mix of cream mesh with classic silver paneling, elevating the retro runner look that has made ASICS so popular.

If you're debating whether to drop $1k or more on StockX getting the JJJJound x ASICS release, these are a fraction of the price and, thanks to the cream mesh, look even better (in my opinion, anyway).

ASICS x Cecilie Bahnsen GT-2160

A strong contender for sneaker of the year, turning ASICS sneakers into a pair of Mary Janes was a stroke of genius from Cecilie Bahnsen.

Spurred on by the infamous Tabi Swiper, the Mary Jane has seen its popularity spike in the second half of 2023. This pair took the trend and brought it to new places by merging Mary Janes with retro runners.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

If you hadn't noticed already by the amount on this list, it was a big year for the Gel-Kayano 14. This pair blends ASICS' signature silver paneling with some very pink mesh, a combination that sounds garish on paper but somehow works perfectly IRL.

ASICS x OTTO 958 Gel Flexkee

Gel Flexkee OTTO 958 x ASICS

Another shoe that has been blessed by Kiko Kostadinov's touch (OTTO 958 is a joint project with Kostadinov and Morán Morán) the Flexkee took its inspiration from old football boots to create a wonderfully retro sneaker

With several other hyped sneakers from this year opting for a long, flappy tongue (adidas x Wales Bonner, PUMA x Fenty, Acne Studios Boltzer, etc.) expect to see more flappy tongues in 2024.

ASICS x Kith x Marvel Gel-Lyte III '07 Remastered

Gel-Lyte III '07 Remastered ASICS x Kith x Marvel

With collaborations continuing to be released at record speeds, brands have started taking things a step further and releasing three-part collabs. We've seen a fair few of these in 2023 (Kith x adidas x Clarks or Crocs x Levi's x Proleta Re Art, for example) and this is up there with the best.

Kith enlisted Marvel for this Wolverine-themed sneaker which also comes with limited-edition trading cards card.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14

Arriving just weeks before the new year, ASICS gave its Gel-Kayano 14 one final upgrade for the end of 2023.

This time, for its "Earthenware" pack, it switched the shoe's mesh paneling for more season-appropriate rip-stop underlays. Arriving alongside a light grey colorway, this all-brown makeover immediately caught our eye.

ASICS x GALLERY DEPT. Gel 1130

Gel 1130 ASICS x Gallery Dept.

It's been a curious year of sneaker releases for ASICS and GALLERY DEPT.; partly because of the mysterious nature of the releases and partly nobody really knows if they're just customized sneakers or an actual collaboration.

This is one of the many models that dropped seemingly out of nowhere, a grey pair of Gel 1130s with the all-important GALLERY DEPT. logo stamped onto the midsole.

ASICS x Kith Gel-Kayano 14

Gel Kayano 14 ASICS x Kith

Getting deja-vu? Well, that's most likely because these shoes look very similar to the Gel-Kayano 14 model listed above.

The difference between that general release pair and Kith's version? More silver overlays on the upper, co-branded detailing, and a heftier price tag on the second-hand market.