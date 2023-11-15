Sign up to never miss a drop
Kiko Offers a Glimpse Into ASICS Novalis 2024

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Less than two weeks after the release of his debut ASICS Novalis collection, Kiko Kostadinov is already sharing images of what to expect from the newly-founded sub-label in 2024.

The Bulgarian designer, who soft-launched ASICS Novalis during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, shared images of two currently unknown sneakers on November 14, both of which bear a similar resemblance to the GEL-TEREMOA silhouette that took center stage in his first collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The only difference between the two designs I can notice is that the unreleased sneakers feature mesh paneling over the ASICS logo compared to a leather finish on the others.

1 / 2
Kiko Kostadinov

Laura & Deanna Fanning, the sister duo behind Kiko Kostadinov womenswear, also uploaded images of a 2024 ASICS Novalis silhouette to their co-owned Instagram account on November 14 teasing a pair of super-techy mules.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, while the build is extremely similar to the OG GEL-TEREMOA, the upper, which looks to be entirely made of leather, is cut at the heel such is the nature of a slip-on mule.

ASICS’ new Novalis line is described as “versatile tools for considered living” for the brand, something that for all intents and purposes means that it's focusing predominantly on everyday wearability.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That, though, doesn’t take away the opulent touch Kiko adds to ASICS, something that’s also mirrored in ASICS Novalis’ slightly elevated price point.

Of course, ASICS Novalis is still in its infancy, but from what I’ve seen of the line so far and from what has been teased for 2024, I'm confident we’re in for something special. But then again, what else would you expect of the great Kiko Kostadinov?

