Rihanna's Favorite Fragrance Brand Bottled Valentine's Day

Don't have a Valentine? Let Kilian Paris, the fragrance brand behind Rihanna's (rumored) signature scent, seduce you.

The house, founded by cognac heir Kilian Hennessy, just dropped Can't Stop Loving You, its most romantic scent yet. For a brand that offers a bevy of intoxicating fragrances with equally florid names (Good Girl Gone Bad, Rolling in Love, and Woman in Gold are just a few examples), that's saying something.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Joining Kilian's family of "Narcotics," or florals, Can't Stop Loving You is an ode to the North African orange blossom, a flower that symbolizes love and longevity. The blossom's sweet aroma is compounded by Paradisone, a jasmine-like chemical, honey from Provence, and vanilla from Madagascar (anyone with a sweet tooth is sure to enjoy this one).

But Can't Stop Loving You isn't all sugary, gourmand-y sweetness. Oak moss and incense add an earthy, woody underbelly to the fragrance, as does labdanum cistus, one of Kilian Hennessy's favorite ingredients.

"I wanted to create a fragrance that was unlike any other else on the market," the founder and perfume connoisseur said. "I had a very clear idea of what I wanted: An orange blossom highlighted with black kohl. To bring this shadow to the light represented by the flower, I thought about one of my favorite ingredients, labdanum cistus — a strongly ambery, balsamic-like gum, hand harvested for more than 100 years in Andalusia, Southwest of Spain."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Thus, Hennessy enlisted Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas — "an expert of [labdanum cistus]," Hennessy noted — to translate his vision to juice.

It's no surprise that Morillas, the nose behind hits including CK One, Acqua di Gio, and Daisy, got the job done (spectacularly, might I add). "He immediately captured the contrast of light and darkness," Hennessy said.

Don't just take his word for it, though — one whiff and you'll immediately understand why, according to internet lore, Rihanna is a fan of Kilian and the brand's famously delectable gourmands.