A Kardashian-Free Met Gala? Not This Year

April 13, 2023 and updated on April 27, 2023

You heard it straight from the horse's mouth: Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she will attend the 2023 Met Gala, despite rumors that the reality TV star and her famous sisters would be excluded from the high fashion festivities.

Last month, Page Six claimed that Kardashian & Ko. didn't make the guest list — a sharp pivot, considering the entire family (Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris included) made a group appearance at the 2022 Met Gala for the very first time. Shortly after, the tabloid walked back its initial report, claiming that the eldest Kardashian — who has attended the Met Gala since 2013 — will be present. Another sister will accompany her, though it's unclear who the lucky invitee is.

Now, Kim K herself has taken to Instagram to attest to her spot on the guest list. On Wednesday, she posted a series of selfies with Choupette, the ultra-pampered cat that once belonged to Karl Lagerfeld, whom this year's Gala will honor.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," Kardashian captioned the photos. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration from the Met."

The 2023 Met Gala is a tribute to Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi. Celebrity co-chairs include Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, and Roger Federer, who will join Wintour and Andrew Bolton, curator of The Met Museum's Costume Center, as hosts.

If Kim K does indeed make an appearance, expect her to show up in a headline-making outfit. Last year, the SKIMS founder donned a sequined gown originally owned by Marilyn Monroe. The Hollywood icon famously wore to the dress to John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday party, where she sang a breathy rendition of "Happy Birthday" to the former president.

Kardashian's homage to Monroe did not go down well. Netizens accused Kim of damaging the dress, formerly on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not, as well as promoting disordered eating after the influencer claimed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the garment.