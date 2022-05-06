Keeping Up With Dressgate (Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look)

People are really mad about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look. So mad, in fact, that I can't help but wonder: is everyone OK?

In case you've muted all mentions of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on Twitter, the reality TV star attended the Gala in the original Jean Louis dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing a breathy rendition of "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

To some, the unshrouding of such a fragile collectible — housed at Ripley's Believe It or Not, the TMZ of museums — was a travesty. How could the hallowed hall of shrunken heads and other sideshow-style oddities possibly stoop lower by allowing Kardashian to expose a historical artifact to the elements?

Others took issue with her admission that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the gown. Bragging about starving yourself is a bad look — but when did we ever expect the Kardashians to behave like role models for America's impressionable youngsters?

Much like Chris Rock and Will Smith's Oscars altercation spawned a deluge of hot takes, Kardashian's dress has snowballed into a veritable scandal. (The Slap or The Dress? Pick your poison.)

But as soon as outrage began to die down, Kardashian logged onto Twitter and shared that she wore another dress of Monroe's — specifically, a Norman Norell number the actor wore to the 1962 Golden Globes — later on in the night. (Love her or hate her, Kim knows exactly what she's doing.)

To commemorate Dressgate, here is every opinion on Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit.

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress sucked

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress rocked

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress was unethical

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress is actually good for fashion conservationists

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress is an affront to Marilyn Monroe's legacy

Kim Kardashian wearing The Dress is a "pretty great representation of mass beauty culture"

Kim Kardashian can wear The Dress but Lana del Rey is better

Kim Kardashian should not have worn Pleasers with The Dress

Kim Kardashian is an athlete, and the Met Gala is her Olympics

Kim Kardashian should wear The Other Dress to next year's Met Gala

Kim Kardashian should also feed the poor