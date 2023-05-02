Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Met Gala Brought Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Back Together

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Leave it to the Met Gala to bring Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson back together again. Wait, for clarity: the two aren't back in a relationship again (hopefully); they just reunited during the major fashion event.

The 2023 Met Gala went down on May 1, prompting appearances from celebs like Davidson and Kardashian, who was indeed invited despite hearsay.

Davidson wore a Fendi ensemble contributing to the safe menswear looks of the evening. Meanwhile, Kardashian appeared in custom Schiaparelli decked out in pearls — which many believe was a nod to her Playboy cover from 2007.

The two had a brief run-in at the Met, with Usher also present (Thank God for Usher).

Judging by photos, things seem to be A-okay between Kardashian and Davidson, who were all smiles during their reunion. After all, they are friends.

Davidson and Kardashian's breakup — which came last August — wasn't bad or anything. According to sources, the two's busy schedules just made it hard for them to maintain a relationship.

Davidson and Kardashian's flame sparked shortly after her Saturday Night Live appearance in 2021. After a couple of sneaky links and Kardashian looking for some BDE post-divorce from Ye, the two made things Instagram-official in March 2022.

Following a couple of cringe-y tattoo odes and enduring harassment from Ye (formerly Kanye West), Kardashian and Davidson called it quits after just nine months.

Davidson has since moved on, removing his Kim branding and now dating Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui. Kardashian, on the other hand, isn't linked to anyone at the moment — she's just cursed football and potentially American Horror Story next.

Now, the Met has brought the exes face-to-face again. I want to remind you that the two took on the Met steps as a couple of last year, closing the red carpet and giving us nothing in the process. Though, Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress had social media riled up for a few days.

A little note to the celebs out there: If you're not on good terms with a famous ex, you might want to steer clear of the Met for a chance encounter.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Met Gala Brought Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Back Together

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Giant Cats & Metallic Thongs Aside, Met Gala Menswear Was All Too Safe

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Roaches To Literal Meowing, the 2023 Met Gala Was Kinda Wild

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk Talks Archival Yohji Yamamoto Look for Met Gala 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 2023 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Did the Most

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023