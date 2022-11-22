Actually, Julia Fox Dated Ye as a Favor to Kim

Julia Fox is proving that she is, as her TikTok bio reads, a "girl's girl." On Monday, the divisive personality took to the app to explain why she dated the rapper formerly known as Kanye West: as a favor to Kim Kardashian, of course!

On Monday, Fox finally addressed the elephant in the room, responding to a comment referencing Ye's history of both antisemitic and misogynistic remarks. "I was just gonna write about it in my book and then have y'all buy it, but I'll just tell you guys for free," she began.

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," she said, going on to explain that she's forever grateful to the Kardashians for stocking her now-defunct fashion line, Franziska Fox, at their stores.

"I've always had a love for Kim, especially... by the time me and [Kanye] got together, he hadn't been doing anything, like, out there yet. The only he had done was change the name in the song and say, 'Come back to me, Kimberly,'" she recounted, referencing the rapper's uncomfy "Runaway" performance.

According to Fox, she wasn't really interested in Ye's advances. "I [didn't] really want to hook up with a celebrity again," she humble-bragged.

But a then lightbulb went off in Fox's head, and something shifted. "Then I had this thought... maybe I can get him off of Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him!"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While Fox explained that she and Ye never spoke about Kardashian, and that his more problematic social media content surfaced after their relationship was over, critics haven't let Josh Safdie's muse off the hook for dating the disgraced rapper just yet.

"This is a cop out, you knowing [sic] aligned yourself with someone who supports Trump for fame. Don't act [like] you did this to 'save Kim,'" one user commented.

In seeming response to the backlash, Fox posted a follow-up video arguing that she shouldn't be held responsible for Ye's misdeeds. "Don't get mad at me for doing what men trained me to do, which is to overlook the bad stuff and focus on the good," she said.

"I say that while also acknowledging that the things that he has done and said are really, really messed up," she added, doubling down on her assertion that she "[stands] with the Jewish community. PERIOD."

Should Fox be crucified for her ex-boyfriend's choices? No. Did she knowingly date someone who spews misogyny and racism? Definitely.

The real question here, though: did Julia Fox really date Kanye out of goodwill to Kim Kardashian? It's difficult to believe, but stranger things have happened — after all, we're talking about the woman who wore a bag made of human hair to the Oscars.