Kim Kardashian Just Girlboss'd the Baby Bar

Kim Kardashian announced the latest development in her legal career in the most Kardashian way possible.

Not exactly known as the master of subtlety, the empress of Instagram staged a full-on photoshoot to celebrate her new win: passing the "baby bar" exam, officially known as the First-Year Law Students' Exam.

(Between passing the baby bar and filing to change her marital status to single, Kim is kind of killing December.)

Taking to social media with the entirely un-candid photos (a total of six, to be exact) of her full Balenciaga look, Kardashian summed up her reason for staging the vaguely uncomfy bathroom shoot: "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

She continued with a seven-paragraph exposition on her ongoing journey to becoming a lawyer, a pursuit she publicly announced in 2019.

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," the reality star alleged. "I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!"

She went on to thank CNN host Van Jones for encouraging her to go to law school, as well as bar exam prep school BARBRI for helping her prepare for the exam (oh, to be Kim K's law tutor).

Of course, Kardashian also shouted out her late father, Rob, the attorney who famously represented O.J. Simpson at his 1995 murder trial.

"Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!" KK concluded.

Set against her montage of self-portraits, Kardashian's announcement almost reads like satire.

The term "camp" is thrown around far too generously, but opening the slideshow with a shot of herself again in head-to-toe Balenciaga gazing into a bathroom mirror accompanied by prose reading "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection" — that's truly camp.

Of course, it's entirely possible that the hilarity of the entire set-up is lost on Kim.

Cheeky self-awareness or narcissistic delusion? Either way, it's iconic!