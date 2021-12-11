Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Have Kanye in His Feels

Pete Davidson is peaking.

At Kanye West's "Free Larry Hoover" concert on Thursday, the scraggly comedian's (baffling) grip on society came to a head.

During a performance of "Runaway," Ye decided to go off-script with an improvised addition to the song's lyrics: "I need you to run right back to me... more specifically, Kimberly," he delivered, suggesting he's not exactly on board with the fact that his ex is dating Davidson.

Rubbing salt in Ye's wounds, Kardashian reportedly took a new step in the divorce process, filing to change her marital status to single. Cue: speculation that Davidson had something to do with the move.

Kanye's ability to spawn headlines is old news. What's more difficult to grasp is the fact that Davidson has suddenly become one of the world's most-talked-about men.

Since rumors of his fling with Kardashian first surfaced in October, the internet has continued to labor over how, exactly, he's managed to date so many women. If you need a refresher, his list of exes includes: Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

An inspiration to scumbros everywhere, Davidson also managed to make Google's annual list of top trending searches — more specifically, he and Kim were one of 2021's most popular couples.

Clearly, Davidson's ability to capture the hearts of Hollywood's most successful women with — I'm not sure — his sense of humor (?) has hit a nerve.

If I had to guess, I'd say Davidson's popularity has to do with how unassuming yet ubiquitous he is. He's living proof that, even if you're out there doing the least, you still have a shot at dating lots of beautiful people.