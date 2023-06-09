Yeezy Slides On, Kim Kardashian Is Back in Soccer Mom Mode

Warning: jump scare ahead. Kim Kardashian had her first child, North West, a week shy of ten years ago. 2013. A whole decade. Back then, during the peak of the KimYe era, imagining the face of the Kardashian Klan being a soccer mom was impossible.

All it took was ten years – technically eight, given her Arsenal-loving son Saint was born two years after North in 2015 – for that to become a reality. What's more, her soccer mom era further confirms her status as a Yeezy sneaker fanatic.

2023, for its oddities, shocks, surprises, and all manner else, has been an interesting year for football in many ways.

We got a winter FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo went to the Saudi League, Arsenal was on the edge of beating Man City to the Premier League title, the same City team that's well on its way to winning the Treble, Drake and Rosalia flexed on Barcelona, with the former laying down astronomical bets, Ted Lasso bolstered football's US presence, and all the while, Kim Kardashian cursed football – not once, but twice!

Take a quick breath. Now, calling Kim a sneakerhead would be a push. She loves a Nike Air Max 95 for hitting the gym, but it's Yeezy (along with Balenciaga) that keeps her feet busy.

Despite her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West and the subsequent end of his YEEZY tenure with adidas due to a series of anti-Semitic remarks, Kim K didn't keep too big of a distance from the brand.

She and her kids remained loyal to YEEZY sneakers and continue to do so as adidas brings YEEZY stock back online.

During a soccer mom moment in which she sat at the sidelines of one of Saint's games, Kim did away with Balenciaga heels and embraced the comfort of a pair of Yeezy Slides – specifically, the chocolate brown "Soot" iteration.

As we head into the second week of June, slide weather is officially here, and where better to kickstart the movement than at your kid's footy match?