Kim & North West Can't (or Won't) Quit Their YEEZYs

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

A month ago, it was all but universally agreed that Kanye "Ye" West was persona non grata. Hey, unapologetic anti-Semitism will do that. A month later, though, and it's basically business as usual.

Indeed, Ye marked his return to Elon Musk's twitter on November 21 with "shalom," a Hebrew salutation. Really makes you forget that Ye previously planned to enact "DEATH CON 3" on the Jewish people!

Maybe it actually did, because ex-wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West are still out here repping Ye's YEEZY brand for some reason.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

On November 21, the mother-daughter duo were out shopping in Los Angeles with middle-finger-flipping Reign Disick and Kourtney.

Perhaps they were in a rush, perhaps they considered this a day off, perhaps they were just thinking "comfort first," but whatever the reason, they slipped on their own pairs of YEEZY Slide sandals before leaving the house.

North is one thing — for better (riches) or worse (hate speech), Ye is her biological father — but you'd think that Kim would think twice about slipping on her estranged ex-husband's slides.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's hard to see anyone wearing YEEZYs not tacitly brushing aside Ye's anti-Semitism. I mean, it was a big enough deal that adidas itself ended its YEEZY contract — how could you see YEEZY sneakers without thinking of Ye?

This is such an obvious parallel that Caitlyn Jenner was recently chastised for wearing YEEZYs days after condemning Ye.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Kim has a history of this, though. Even when she was dating Pete Davidson and weathering Ye's Instagram tantrums, Kim couldn't stop herself from lacing up her YEEZY sneakers on the weekly.

They must be comfortable enough to outweigh whatever unpleasantness Ye dredges up.

Indeed, in early October, Kim was disgusted enough by Ye's actions to physically distance herself from him at their children's basketball games but, by late October, they were spotted exchanging a few pleasantries as if nothing ever happened.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
