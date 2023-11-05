Sign up to never miss a drop
Simply Put, North West Is Ye's Style Successor

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

You've probably seen the North West's newest spread by now, which sees the ten-year-old star dish out Ye-level quotes on her style, all the while looking effortlessly cool in baggy wears (all straight from her closet, by the way). Yeah, that cover.

When asked about her style icon during the interview, North gave a very Ye-like answer: "Me." You better believe the fashion girlies reposted that quote.

North is right, too (though there's no wrong answer). But it's true: North West is a style icon.

North has been fly since birth. Bespoke Mowalola. Fendi campaigns. Her seemingly custom Balenciaga moment. That one Dries Van Noten number that had me even wanting her fur coat 'fit. 

North's friends (and cousins) also understand the fashion assignment when hanging around thee stylish young celeb.

Between the best of the best clothes (mostly strings pulled by her dad), plenty of YEEZY sneakers graced her feet, sometimes pairs that hadn't even dropped yet. But right now, she's enjoying a Nike phase.

Kanye has a style legacy, and North is keeping it alive. On North's shared TikTok account with Kim Kardashian, @kimandnorth, the highly-followed platform is home to silly vids with her gal pals and some recreations of her dad's most iconic moments.

The most recent? North dressed up for Halloween 2023 as Ye's iconic Graduation bear mascot. Before that, North got a Ralph Lauren Polo 'fit off in the streets of Japan, reminding us of her dad's days of endlessly sporting the American designer's tops.

Of course, how could we forget last year's Pastelle moment, with North flexing an unreleased varsity jacket from Ye's original clothing line? 'Twas a moment that had Ye fans praising the eldest daughter for hours and general folks saying the usual about North: she's Ye twin.

It goes beyond style, though. North's attitude and even how she talks echo the 808s & Heartbreaks artist (in a good. humorous sense, thankfully).

For instance, someone asked North, "What do you think of the work your mom does?" How did Kim's oldest respond, you ask? While eating a raw onion, she stopped chewing to reply, "What does she do?"

Poor Kimberly. First, Kim's 'fits weren't working for North. Now, her jobs aren't making the cut, either.

Then, there's the case of Saint, flipping off the paps, again just like his pops. But that's a story for another write-up.

Anywho, I say all this to say: North West is Kanye's style successor. In her latest cover, North talks about wanting to own YEEZY one day (SKIMS, too), as well as getting into rapping and performing. Remind you of somebody?

North is following in her dad's footsteps, down to his exact 'fits. Even the looks cooked up on North's own still carry that Ye-ness, but through her ever-cool and fresh lens.

What more can I say? North has acquired her dad's style torch, and she's carrying it well.

