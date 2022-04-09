Kim Kardashian Is Selling Her Secret to Snatched... Arms?

The folks at SKIMS are putting in overtime. Just days after launching an epic campaign starring former Victoria's Secret Angels (shady, shady), the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear line — which, FYI, I refuse to shut up about — introduced a new innovation: arm shapers.

Part of the brand's "Barely There" collection, the tricep girdle "really holds in your arms," according to Kardashian herself.

Essentially a bust-less crop top with compression sleeves, the garment is tasked with reducing under-arm jiggle and "the arm bulge that goes out," Kim described in a video posted to SKIMS' Instagram.

To be clear, arm shapewear has been around since the dawn of time (sort of). Spanx makes Arm Tights™, and Victorias's Secret sells "Arm Shaper Vests."

What makes SKIMS' take on arm-slimming garments unique? The fact that, like all SKIMS products, they'll be available in an (actually) wide range of sizes and skin tones. Factor in the brand's uniquely stylish branding, plus Kardashian's stamp of approval, and you have a recipe for success.

Kimberly's arm shapers drop on April 12 at 9 a.m. PT and, judging from previous SKIMS releases, will likely sell out in a matter of minutes.

If you miss out on the action, don't fret. Interestingly, resale sites such as Depop and Poshmark seem to host a healthy SKIMS resale market — just be prepared to pay more than MSRP.