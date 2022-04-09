Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kim Kardashian Is Selling Her Secret to Snatched... Arms?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

The folks at SKIMS are putting in overtime. Just days after launching an epic campaign starring former Victoria's Secret Angels (shady, shady), the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear line — which, FYI, I refuse to shut up about — introduced a new innovation: arm shapers.

Part of the brand's "Barely There" collection, the tricep girdle "really holds in your arms," according to Kardashian herself.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Essentially a bust-less crop top with compression sleeves, the garment is tasked with reducing under-arm jiggle and "the arm bulge that goes out," Kim described in a video posted to SKIMS' Instagram.

To be clear, arm shapewear has been around since the dawn of time (sort of). Spanx makes Arm Tights™, and Victorias's Secret sells "Arm Shaper Vests."

What makes SKIMS' take on arm-slimming garments unique? The fact that, like all SKIMS products, they'll be available in an (actually) wide range of sizes and skin tones. Factor in the brand's uniquely stylish branding, plus Kardashian's stamp of approval, and you have a recipe for success.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Kimberly's arm shapers drop on April 12 at 9 a.m. PT and, judging from previous SKIMS releases, will likely sell out in a matter of minutes.

If you miss out on the action, don't fret. Interestingly, resale sites such as Depop and Poshmark seem to host a healthy SKIMS resale market — just be prepared to pay more than MSRP.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Our LegacyBorrowed Shirt Blue/White Classic Stripe
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
LemaireMini Drop Earring Silver
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725P Team Away Grey
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
  • Pat McGrath Is Selling the Secret to Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Skin
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The Line Between Skiwear and Streetwear Is Increasingly Blurry
  • What Else Would You Expect From SKIMS x The North Face?
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now