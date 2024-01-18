The Enduring Appeal of Biker Fashion

Trends come and go; that’s the nature of fashion. But when the bikercore trend started taking shape a few years ago, it was clear that it would be more than just a fleeting moment. Now, as we enter 2024, biker fashion is still firmly at the forefront of fashion.

Biker fashion, or bikercore, took the scene by storm in 2022. Rosalía's album Motomami, epitomized the style, blending elements of motorsports with high fashion. Her custom bike helmet with devil-like horns, paired with Pepa Salazar's asymmetrical dresses, is a prime example of this fashion fusion.

The appeal of motorcycling fashion lies not just in leather jackets or biker jeans but encompasses an entire aesthetic that has permeated the broader style spectrum. From high fashion to high street, the influence is undeniable.

While biker and motorsport essentials, like leather jackets and graphic T-shirts, have long-inspired designers, it seems that a lot of fashion choices nowadays are about creating pieces that look straight out of a motorsport shop rather than a luxury department store.

What exactly is biker fashion ?

In essence, the bikercore style features a mix of motorcycle jackets, fringe detailing, retro band t-shirts, boots adorned with studs, handbags reminiscent of the Y2K era, and jeans with embellishments.

While leather is a central element of this trend, it also incorporates a variety of other fabrics and materials, including a significant use of denim.

2022: Where it all started

Throughout the fall 2022 runways, the on-the-run spirit was exhibited through a contrast of the edgy and the soft: delicate black mini dresses paired with utilitarian gloves at Dior, a leather jacket that opened into a ballgown skirt at Junya Watanabe, and cropped moto jackets paired with flowy skirts at Alexander McQueen.



What truly made 2022 a special year in the ascent of biker fashion was that it was all about texture and mixing materials. Distressed knits could be found over silk or a moto jacket and leather pants, or big sunglasses over, literally, anything.

2023: The consolidation

The recent Fall/Winter 2023 fashion shows have witnessed the rising popularity of the bikercor trend, characterized by a fascination with motorcycle-inspired fashion.

In 2023 , major fashion houses have embraced the motorcore craze, with Jil Sander showcasing branded motorcycle looks, complete with leather jackets and trousers​​. Balenciaga, Gucci, and Ottolinger have also incorporated racing styles into their FW23 collections, reflecting this trend​​.

The motorcore trend, fueled by brands like Diesel and celebrities like Ye, Rosalía, and Bella Hadid, is not just about clothing but extends to accessories like motorcycles, as seen in collaborations by AMBUSH with Nike, and Palace with Gucci​​.

Last but not least, Kim Kardashian was seen wearing an Alpinestars Upcycled Racer Jacket in leather and 5G sunglasses in black bio-based injected nylon from Balenciaga’s Summer 24 collection.

Throughout 2023, the fusion of luxury fashion with motocross boots and racing jackets, partly driven by TikTok trends, fully established biker fashion as a bold new direction in fashion.

Here’s how to channel the bikercore trend, on and off the road.

Racing Jacket Fashion

For a biker-inspired look, a leather jacket is a necessity. Preferably on the more shiny and dyed leather jackets, these tough garments are made to both protect you and to look great.

Even if you don't own a motorbike, they'll make you look like you do.

If you don't know where to start, the genderless fashion line by Korean photographer Cho Gi-Seok KUSIKOHC is a good places to look.

Oversized Biker Boots

When it comes to footwear, another easy way to channel the bikercore look is through chunky boots, such as Balenciaga’s motocross boots or UGG x Shayne Oliver.

If the price points are too prohibitive, then opting for a rugged look will be just fine.

Trousers

Wear the trousers with a tough, rough pair of jeans. Leathers aside, jeans are another garment that would resonate in a motorsports look. Like the jackets above, denim will have a stronger look as it ages and fades — so long as you invest in a sturdy pair to begin with.

In conclusion, the enduring appeal of biker fashion is still going strong because it transcends mere trends, embodying an ethos of freedom and rebellion. This style, rooted in practicality and durability, and lots and of leather. But if one thing is clear, is that biker fashion is not just about clothes; it's an attitude. You got to wear it with confidence, and let your inner rebel shine through, on or off the bike.

