Kim Kardashian Just Put Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Back on the Menu

We're often drawn to the stylistic choices of Kim Kardashian. After all, her whole shtick is being seen; and you can't be seen slipping. With a seemingly bottomless wardrobe, there's no telling what treasures hide within its depth, but we do know one thing; FW22 Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto is always going to be a hit.

Most of the time, you can make a well-educated guess as to which brands Kim K might be pulling out of the bag for her next public appearance. The obvious choices are, of course, Balenciaga and adidas, both of which she's shown her devotion to countless times. Supreme, however, is a pretty rare occurrence.

While not packing the same surprise punch as Shakira wearing a Supreme Shrek tee, Kim pulling out a pair of FW22 Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Vanson Leathers Split Pants certainly wasn't expected.

On the same weekend that North West put on a stylistic showcase at a Lakers game, Kim threw on the tri-color leather pants to add a touch of flair to an otherwise unremarkable casual look.

The pants, which are modeled off a pair of traditional motorbiking leathers, feature black, red, and white details throughout, including both brands' spellouts.

Allowing the statement pair to speak for themselves, the look was complete with a black hoody, cap, and the Kim Kardashian staple – a pair of heels.

Whether or not this is the last time we'll be seeing Kim in Supreme, it begs the question – is Supreme really dead?