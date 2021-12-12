The KITH Aspen 2021 Collection is a Luxe Ski Trip Starter Pack

Your dream snow holiday is about to get a whole lot better with the Kith Aspen 2021 collection, complete with adidas TERREX snowmobile and all of the Oakley gear you'd ever need.

I'll be honest; I've never been skiing or on anything remotely close to a winter sports holiday, but a couple of visual treatments have got me dreaming up my fantasy version.

Drake's "War" music video definitely got me building my fantasy ski wardrobe. That orange ALYX Moncler jacket was top of the list because the clothes take precedence over the gear, right?

For anyone that's having any doubts on whether they'd ever want to trade their Basian cocktail-fueled trip for a week on the slopes, the Kith Aspen 2021 collection is all the convincing that you'll need.

If you're unfamiliar, Kith Aspen is Kith's on-mountain performance range inspired by Aspen, Colorado. Each seasonal drop includes a strong collaborative lineup that, in the past, has included brands such as Columbia and Union.

A regular Aspen partner is adidas TERREX, who once again steps up for the 2021 collection, bringing with it an exclusive snowmobile (because, of course), as well as the Boost and GORE-TEX-equipt Skychaser LT sneaker.

Snowboards are also accounted for within the drop, thanks to a team-up with CAPiTA. One thing I do know about snowsports is that safety comes first. Here, Oakley delivers everything you'd need, from super-warm outerwear, helmets, and protective (and characteristically slick) sunglasses.

You'll be able to build your dream winter holiday starter pack via Kith shops and online from December 13. It's worth noting that the Oakley styles will be available in-stores at a later date.