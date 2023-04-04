KITH for Columbia PFG 2023 Is a (Fishing) Trip!

A week without a new KITH gear drop? Never. Hot on the heels of its most recent collaboration with adidas and Clarks Originals, Ronnie Fieg's KITH is once again steamrolling; this time, a fishing trip is in order, courtesy of Columbia PFG.

Ronnie Fieg is a characteristically busy man; as a result, so is his brainchild, KITH. Rarely does a week go by without a new selection of apparel from the US imprint, and 2023 is no exception.

Last month served a particularly noteworthy series of events from the world of KITH, the biggest being the opening of its second Brooklyn storefront in Williamsburg, a milestone that also marked the release of a threeway team-up between KITH, Clarks Originals, and Three Stripes.

Another success story; the collab's bled into the announcement of a long-term sneaker project spearheaded by Fieg for Clarks Originals – which you can learn more about here.

Outside of the sneakers (which Ronnie knows plenty about, as proven by his countless ASICS drops), it's fishing that's got KITH all excited again.

Once again teaming up with Columbia Sportswear, KITH's attention turns to fishing through the prior's PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) line.

With spring well underway, drumming up a dream of summer, there's no better time to get down the lakes and polish up those rusty fishing skills. There's that, or you can throw on some KITH x Columbia threads and have all the gear and no idea.

The collection covers all the bases for your trip; fingerless gloves, bib pants, long-sleeve tops, quarter zips, bucket hats, caps, a bag, some sport-appropriate footwear, and, of course, an old-school fishing vest.

As always, we're deadly spoilt by KITH, as the collection also boasts a two-piece pack of Oakley frames.

While you prep your rods and lines, it's best your mark your calendars for the KITH x Columbia PFG collection's arrival on April 7.