EXCLUSIVE: Kith’s Future Is in Your Home, According to Ronnie Fieg

When it comes to Ronnie Fieg's Kith, the brand has just about done it all: clothes, shoes, cars, watches, X-men trading cards, you name it. Now, Kith is coming into the home.

"I've always been very particular with interior design and decor. When it came to my home, I dove deep into how I want my bedrooms to feel and how they can all be connected," Fieg tells us.

"I believe the biggest red thread that can tie them together is the bedding. So the idea is to create a product that feels like an extension of Kith as a brand, and can be used to create a holistic feel for the home."

True to Kith's collaborative spirit, Fieg's label naturally enlisted Parachute for a collection of bedding and, for the first time, pajamas. Collaborative pieces come in muted paisley-printed schemes and are crafted with Parachute's luxurious materials.

As part of Kith's Kithmas rollout (which includes those new Clarks and adidas Sambas), Kith's Parachute collection is scheduled to release on December 18 on Kith's website.

Fieg counts himself as a longtime fan of interior design, further fueled Kith's numerous modern spaces and his own spots where he and his family lay their heads: "It started with the first home that I purchased, which was a townhouse. As I mentioned, I'm very particular about the spaces I live and work in, so the look and feel of my first home was very important to me. I spent a lot of time researching and designing that space and came to love the process. When my wife got pregnant, we moved from our first home into a different space, so the exercise began again. My taste matured and evolved as I continued to sink my teeth into the process. It's a true passion of mine."

Fieg continues, "Some years later, I bought a summer home, which presented the opportunity to apply a new lens to a very different space. Balancing my taste between both homes but understanding their differences and how they should each feel unique pushed me to understand my aesthetic in other dimensions. From here, I began overseeing the design for all of Kith's spaces, including our HQ and new stores.

"The relatability factor of our brand has been a big part of our journey. As I've grown older, the brand has matured with me, but so has our community. They see our perspective on product and design and see and continue to grow with us. There are also many people who shop the brand that are around my age, so as they get into married life and parenthood, I believe they will engage with our view on home goods just as they engage with our other offerings. "

All roads led to Kith's foray into the homeware space, given Fieg's tastes and Kith's evolution (storefronts included). But why bring Kith into the home right now?

"Kith has matured a lot over the years, and people have come to expect a lot more from us today than they ever have before. Home goods is a natural evolution of where we are in our lifecycle," Fieg says.

"Beginning that journey with Parachute is important to me because I believe they are the best in class when it comes to bedding. Aside from their linens having a great touch and feel, they are also a great partner to work with when it comes to design and aesthetic."

As far as Kith's future in cribs, expect more drops like the Parachute collaboration with some of that Kith-ness. In short, Fieg plans to apply Kith's "patterns and color palette" in fresh, home-y ways, as he did with the latest drop.

"I don't think there's a ceiling for what we can accomplish or new categories we can dive into. People should expect to see what we're doing with Parachute as the beginning of something really special in the home space. "