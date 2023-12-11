Sign up to never miss a drop
All I Want For Kithmas Is These Timberland Booties

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

It's that time of year again: Kithmas, KITH's yearly and aptly-titled holiday capsule that sees Ronnie Fieg, the brand's founder, serve a slew of seasonal goodies including some often sought-after collaborative releases.

This season, like last Kithmas, Fieg and KITH have teamed up with Timberland for two takes on its classic Field Boot, its finest silhouette.

Coming in two distinct colorways, "Dark Brown" and "Wheat", the collaborative KITH Timberland boots include all the staples we come to love from the brand's utilitarian performance shoes, but have been elevated with Fieg's creative touch.

The boots are decked out in PrimaLoft insulation, ReBOTL fabric lining containing 50 percent recycled plastic, and a TimberDry waterproof membrane, along with custom fobs and a KITH dubrae.

Elsehwere, the winter boots get the co-branded touch with the KITH Monogram engraved on the underlays as well as the Fieg logo and Queens Unisphere. You can also expect to receive boots in custom Fieg and KITH for Timberland packaging.

Of course, there are many more goodies to be had from Fieg's Kithmas drop that I need under the Christmas tree (like UMA, Peanuts, Leblon Delienne, Chips Ahoy!, YETI and Swarovski collabs) but the grail that will have me being good until the end of the year is certainly KITH's Timberland Field Boots (and those Clarks x adidas x KITH, naturally.)

There's also ultra-soft beanies, comfy Christmas knitwear, branded hats, and BMW replica collectibles to be had. I mean, put simply: there's plenty here for everyone, including New Yorker friends that are virtually impossible to shop for every year. Merry Kithmas!

