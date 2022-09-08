Serenity Now! Inside KITH's Jerry Seinfeld-Starring Fall 2022 Collection

This KITH collection is making the internet thirsty! Seriously, though, KITH's Fall 2022 collection basically broke the world wide web on September 7 when Jerry Seinfeld was revealed to be the leading man of the accompanying campaign.

Seinfeld's shots became the most buzzed-about KITH campaign in years, despite previous heavy-hitting guest stars like Steve Buscemi and MA$E.

All it takes is Jerry Seinfeld in some not-so-puffy shirts and you've got an Instagram post that scores nearly 300k Likes, the highest bit of traffic any KITH campaign has ever received.

And not for nothing, Fall 2022 has also got some of KITH's finest garments to day.

There's a plethora of covetable outerwear, enlightened basics, must-have collabs, accessories aplenty, and even KITH's widest pants yet.

So, put on your preferred relaxation cassette and join us on our exclusive seasonal deep-dive into KITH's expansive offering,

Outerwear & Layering Pieces

It's hard to pick a single facet of KITH's apparel game that hasn't matured dramatically over the past few years but the outerwear collection is a great place to start. Even when KITH is designing goods for transitional weather, it dives deep into layering pieces to serve up some seriously suave stuff. Streetwear who?

For Fall 2022, KITH is dropping wool varsity jackets laden with collegiate lettering spelling out the names of streets in Queens and Brooklyn, thickly knit mélange shackets, weighty patched cardigans, mesh-lined cargo pocket windbreakers, washed cotton chore coats, and more fleece than you'll ever need to survive and even thrive through winter.

There are all-over prints aplenty, a design cue that KITH founder Ronnie Fieg is personally fond of, and statement patterns for the daring dresser. Leopard print, anyone?

KITH is also debuting its first leather program by way of leather jackets and Matrix-y coats embossed with subtle branding, making for some of its most mature (and heaviest) outerwear thus far.

Hoodies, Tops & Shirts

It's been a great few seasons for KITH fans looking to expand their selection of base and mid-layers. That's summer for ya, anyways.

As you'd expect, Fall 2022 delivers some slightly more insulating garms, like baby corduroy shirts and turtleneck tees.

But, mixed in with the colorblocked shirting, collarless technical pullovers, quarter-zip rugbies, and faded denim, there are some familiar faces by way of the Classics collection.

Minimalist harrington-style jackets, field shirts, cableknit sweaters, and hoodies abound, delivering the kind of unassuming sophistication you'd expect of a clothing brand with over a decade under its belt.

You might've noticed a collegiate theme in the outerwear and that theme becomes much clearer through the various T-shirts and hoodies laden with homages to CUNY, Brooklyn College and Queens College. It's part of KITH's push to support these institutions alongside The Kinnect Foundation, KITH's nonprofit branch.

Students at those schools will be given early access to shop these pieces and the requisite schools have been awarded grants through The Kinnect Foundation that'll allow them to grant scholarships to students.

Appropriately, all of the goods are created in partnership with KITH's longstanding partner, Russell Athletics. Not only does this lend the garments authentic heritage, but they're treated to feel truly lived-in, using techniques that KITH fans know and love (crystal washes = ultimate softness).

Pants, Trousers & Shorts