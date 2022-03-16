Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Krink's Vault by Vans Collection Celebrates DIY

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Krink
1 / 4

Brand: Krink x Vault by Vans

Model: Authentic VLT LX and Old Skool VLT LX

Release Date: March 25

Price: TBC

Buy: Select Vault by Vans retailers

Editor's Notes: What do you get when you combine an artist-led sense of DIY and creative expression with a world-renowned skateboarding sneaker brand? Well, probably something a lot like the Krink x Vault by Vans collection, I'd imagine.

Brooklyn's very own Krink started out as the first ink and paint market brand for graffiti writers; and thanks to booming success, grew to become an international art supply brand bolstered with apparel collections, artist tools, and accessories.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

By all means, a labor of love turned success story, its roots in DIY, art culture, and alignment with skateboarding through its founder Craig Costello makes it a perfect pairing for Vans' laidback Californian cool.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Costello's personal history of graffiti writing and skateboarding is the center point of inspiration for the collection, culminating in a six-piece collection that includes three footwear silhouettes and three pieces of apparel. A uniform of sorts.

Starting with footwear – the collection offers the Authentic VLT LX in a grated metal-like aesthetic achieved using thick-gauged ballistic nylon and silver coloring. Sitting alongside it are two versions (black and navy) of the Old Skool VLT LX, complete with 3M reflective details.

For the apparel lines, functionality is the name of the game, with details like hidden stash pockets for paint and makers featuring on the Drill Chore Coat, shirt, and Photo Shirt.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you're in need of a new graff-ready uniform, look no further.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Black
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced Black/Black/Magnet
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasStreetball 2 Orbit Green/Magnet Lime/Core Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • Martinis, Mirage & the Curren: Inside Vans and Curren Caples’ Wild Desert Launch
  • No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans
  • Vans’ New Hybrid Has HEYDUDE Energy
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now