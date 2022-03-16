Krink's Vault by Vans Collection Celebrates DIY

Brand: Krink x Vault by Vans

Model: Authentic VLT LX and Old Skool VLT LX

Release Date: March 25

Price: TBC

Buy: Select Vault by Vans retailers

Editor's Notes: What do you get when you combine an artist-led sense of DIY and creative expression with a world-renowned skateboarding sneaker brand? Well, probably something a lot like the Krink x Vault by Vans collection, I'd imagine.

Brooklyn's very own Krink started out as the first ink and paint market brand for graffiti writers; and thanks to booming success, grew to become an international art supply brand bolstered with apparel collections, artist tools, and accessories.

By all means, a labor of love turned success story, its roots in DIY, art culture, and alignment with skateboarding through its founder Craig Costello makes it a perfect pairing for Vans' laidback Californian cool.

Costello's personal history of graffiti writing and skateboarding is the center point of inspiration for the collection, culminating in a six-piece collection that includes three footwear silhouettes and three pieces of apparel. A uniform of sorts.

Starting with footwear – the collection offers the Authentic VLT LX in a grated metal-like aesthetic achieved using thick-gauged ballistic nylon and silver coloring. Sitting alongside it are two versions (black and navy) of the Old Skool VLT LX, complete with 3M reflective details.

For the apparel lines, functionality is the name of the game, with details like hidden stash pockets for paint and makers featuring on the Drill Chore Coat, shirt, and Photo Shirt.

If you're in need of a new graff-ready uniform, look no further.

